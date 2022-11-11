DU UG 3rd Merit List To Release on 13 Nov, Download UG CSAS Round 3 Allotment List at admission.uod.ac.in

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: The University of Delhi will release the

DU 3rd merit list 2022 for undergraduate courses on 13th November in online mode. Candidates can check their DU UG 3rd merit list through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal - admission.uod.ac.in. To download the DU 3rd merit list 2022, candidates will have to use their CUET application number and password.

Candidates will be able to accept the allotted seats under DU 3rd merit list from 14th to 15th November 2022. As per media reports, the revised schedule for DU UG CSAS admission under 3rd list will be announced on 13th November at 5 PM. Earlier, the DU 3rd merit list 2022 for undergraduate courses was scheduled to begin on 10th November.

A senior university official said the rescheduling has been done as the university needed some time to prepare the list for admission for all supernumerary seats like those under economically weaker section (EWS) and sports categories.

DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Allotment

Soon after that, Delhi University will release the 1st round of spot allocation in online mode. The DU UG application/registration window for spot allocation will be open from 21st November 2022. Colleges affiliated with DU will verify and approve DU applications until 25th November. The last date for the payment of DU UG admission fee is 27th November 2022.

DU UG Admission 2022

Till now, two rounds of DU seat allocations have been concluded. The total number of students admitted to the university so far has gone beyond 61,500, of the 70,000 undergraduate seats. More than 15,500 candidates have been admitted to undergraduate courses across Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation.

Over 30,500 students, allotted courses across Delhi University colleges, have frozen their seats while over 23,000 candidates opted for the upgradation of seats after the second merit list. Meanwhile, the university has also received 1,008 mid-entry applications. The university had given a window from November 5 to 7 for mid-entry for fresh applicants.