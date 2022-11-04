DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Vacant Seats at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi will release the list of vacant seats after DU second seat allotment today on 4th November 2022. Candidates will be able to download DU UG vacant list 2022 from the official website - du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. With the help of the DU vacant seats, candidates can decide their college and programme for DU UG admission 2022.

A total of 15,236 candidates have taken admission to Delhi University against the DU 2nd merit list. Among them, 9,439 candidates have upgraded their courses and college upgraded. In the DU first seat allotment, a total of 59,100 candidates got admissions, however, 15,398 candidates have confirmed their seats. As per the released schedule, the DU third merit list will be released on 10th November 2022.

DU UG Vacant List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

DU UG Mid-Entry Option 2022

As per the updates, the Delhi University mid-entry option for undergraduate programmes and the window to re-order higher preferences will be available from 5th to 7th November 2022. Soon after that, the officials will release the DU 3rd merit list on 10th November 2022.

Candidates will have to accept the DU UG allotted seat from 11th to 13th November. However, the last date to pay the Delhi University admission fee is 15th November 2022. Once the DU admission 20022 against the third seat allotment is completed, DU will announce the spot admission round for the remaining seats.

How To Register for DU UG 2022 Spot Allotment Round?

As per the earlier procedure, candidates will have apply for DU UG spot admission in online mode. Candidates can apply for spot allocation round from 18th to 19th November 2022. They will have to visit the official portal and then select the - Spot Admission option available on their dashboard. The 1st DU spot allocation list will be released on 22nd November 2022. The University might release more DU spot rounds subject to the availability of vacant seats.

