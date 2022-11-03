    PGI 2020-21: MoE Releases Performance Grading Index, Kerala, Maharashtra, AP, Top Performing States

    PGI 2020-21: Ministry of Education (MoE) has released the Performance Grading Index for 2020-21. As per report, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab,  Kerala, Chandigarh and Gujarat have received the best rating of Level 2. Check report here 

    Updated: Nov 3, 2022 19:02 IST
    PGI 2020-21
    PGI 2020-21
    PGI 2020-21: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for the year 2020-21 today on 3rd November 2022. According to the Performance Grading Index (PGI) report, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have emerged as the three new top-performing states in education. 
     
    Also, in the PGI 2020-21 report, a total of 7 States and UTs named Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have attained Level 2 (score 901-950) and from these states/UTs, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to highest achieved the level of any State so far as per the press release.  
     
    Check PGI 2020-21 Report - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21

    The PGI structure comprises 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into 2 categories, Outcomes, and Governance Management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains - Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure & Facilities (IF), Equity (E) and Governance Process (GP). 
     
    As was done in the previous years, PGI 2020-21 classified the states and UTs into 10 grades with the highest achievable grade being Level 1, which is for the state or UTs scoring more than 950 points out of a total of 1,000 points. 

    Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21 Ratings 

    L1 or Level 1: 951-1000; L2: 901-950; L3: 851-900; L4: 801-850; L5: 751:800; L6: 701-750; L7: 651-700 and L8: 601-650. The most number of states – 12 – are in Level 3. Six states each are in levels 4 and 5, four are in level 5 and Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest rating of L6 among all states. No state or Union Territory is at L7 rating. 

    Objective of Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21

    As per the updates, the prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policy-making and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all. So far, DoSE&L has released the PGI report for the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Earlier in June, the education ministry released the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI) -D 2019-20 report, as per which at least 3 districts from Rajasthan, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur scored more than 80% in school education performance. 

    Also Read: CBSE Exam 2023: Board issues tips for Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Preparations, Get Details Here

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories