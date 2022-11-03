PGI 2020-21: MoE Releases Performance Grading Index, Kerala, Maharashtra, AP, Top Performing States

PGI 2020-21: As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has announced the Performance Grading Index (PGI) for the year 2020-21 today on 3rd November 2022. According to the Performance Grading Index (PGI) report, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Rajasthan have emerged as the three new top-performing states in education.

Also, in the PGI 2020-21 report, a total of 7 States and UTs named Kerala, Punjab, Chandigarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh have attained Level 2 (score 901-950) and from these states/UTs, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh are the new entrants to highest achieved the level of any State so far as per the press release.

Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21

The PGI structure comprises 1000 points across 70 indicators grouped into 2 categories, Outcomes, and Governance Management (GM). These categories are further divided into five domains - Learning Outcomes (LO), Access (A), Infrastructure & Facilities (IF), Equity (E) and Governance Process (GP).

As was done in the previous years, PGI 2020-21 classified the states and UTs into 10 grades with the highest achievable grade being Level 1, which is for the state or UTs scoring more than 950 points out of a total of 1,000 points.

Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21 Ratings

L1 or Level 1: 951-1000; L2: 901-950; L3: 851-900; L4: 801-850; L5: 751:800; L6: 701-750; L7: 651-700 and L8: 601-650. The most number of states – 12 – are in Level 3. Six states each are in levels 4 and 5, four are in level 5 and Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest rating of L6 among all states. No state or Union Territory is at L7 rating.

Objective of Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2020-21

As per the updates, the prime objective of PGI is to promote evidence-based policy-making and highlight course correction to ensure quality education for all. So far, DoSE&L has released the PGI report for the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20. Earlier in June, the education ministry released the Performance Grading Index for Districts (PGI) -D 2019-20 report, as per which at least 3 districts from Rajasthan, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Jaipur scored more than 80% in school education performance.

