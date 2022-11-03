CBSE Exam 2023: Board issues tips for Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Preparations, Get Details Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education will begin the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2023 on February 15, 2023. The board is yet to announce the complete schedule for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board exam 2023. According to several media reports however the schedule for the CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exams 2023 will be available on the board website soon.

In light of just a few months remaining for the CBSE class 10 and 12 exams 2023, the CBSE board has released tips to help students prepare better for the board examinations. Students taking the exams from February 2022 onwards are in the preparation phase and with these tips, students can increase their chances of creating a better environment to prepare for the boards.

Preparation Tips for CBSE Exams 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education has provided students with Eight Tips to keep in mind when preparing themselves for the CBSE 10th and 12th board exams. An elaborate detail on the preparation tips is provided below.

Rely on Self Made Notes to revise important points per chapter

Make sure NCERT Book Questions (in-between and end of the chapter) are attempted

Ensure that Out-Of topic syllabus is not touched upon

Paper-wise revision based on CBSE Sample Papers is a must

Attempt at least 10 Sample Papers per subject on the correct paper pattern

Ensure that a 3 hour clock is used when attempting sample papers

Keep clearing Concepts from NCERT on Questions that are tough

Put Phones on Silent when Studying

When is the CBSE Exam Scheduled to be conducted

The CBSE 10th and 12th Board examination schedule is yet to be announced on the official website of the board soon. Until now, the board has provided only a starting date for the CBSE board exams 2023. As per the date announced, the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 will begin on February 15, 2023.

