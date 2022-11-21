DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round Registration Begins for Round 1, Apply at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has started the DU UG registrations against spot round 1 admission list from today - 21st November 2022. Eligible candidates can complete DU spot round 1 admission registration 2022 at the official website - admission.uod.ac.in. The last date to register for DU UG spot admission is 22nd November.

As per the announced dates, the DU UG spot admission list 2022 for round 1 will be released on 23rd November. Delhi University may announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of seats vacant. Earlier, the university had released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1 spot admission vacant seats.

DU UG Spot Round 1 Admission Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

DU UG Spot Round 1 Admission Dates

Events Dates DU UG spot admission registration 21st to 22nd November 2022 DU UG 1st spot allocation list 23rd November 2022 DU UG spot round 1 admission 2022 24th to 25th November 2022 Verification and approval for admission 26th November 2022

How To Apply for DU Spot Round 1 Admission?

Candidates who are yet to get admission in Delhi University can apply for DU spot round 1 admission. To do so, they will have to go to the official website – du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on - DU Spot Admissions 2022 - Common Seat Allocation System registration. Now, register on the DU CSAS portal by using CUET application number.

Further, candidates have to login and click on the link for choice filling and they also need to update CUET result. They have to enter their percentile, and CUET scores as well. After completing all the details, submit the preferred combinations, and choices for courses and colleges and lastly, submit the form for future reference.

DU UG Spot Round Admission 2022

As per the reports, the candidates who have been selected for DU spot admission will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their seats. The seat of previously admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be allowed for further upgradation of seats. Delhi University is conducting admission to undergraduate courses based on the CUET UG scores. There are around 70000 seats in 79 UG programmes in which DU is offering admissions.

