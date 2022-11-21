DU Admissions 2022: Over 59,000 UG seats filled, Check Details Here

DU Admissions 2022: As per reports, 59,401 students have secured admission to DU colleges. The third round of the DU 2022 Admission online counseling process ended on November 17, 2022 (Thursday). DU Dean of Admissions Ms. Haneet Gandhi has reported that over 2,000 students withdrew their admission while the number of vacant seats goes above 14,000. Eligible candidates have the chance to apply for the first round of spot allocation from today, viz., November 21, 2022, up to November 22, 2022.

The available seats that are vacant and all those seats that were withdrawn by students are to be filled through the spot round of the seat allocation process. Further details regarding the admissions are available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in. A large number of candidates have already completed the admissions process to various colleges at Delhi University.

The university has also released a list of vacant seats for the first spot round of the Common seat Allocation System (CSAS), as per PTI. A total number of 70,000 seats are there in DU undergraduate programs. Students who wish to enroll themselves in UG courses must go to the main Delhi University portal- du.ac.in and participate in the counseling process.

DU Spot Round Schedule

According to the dates available on the website, candidates can apply for the spot round admissions from November 21 to 22, 2022. The DU Spot Round first allocation list will be released on November 23, 2022. Candidates who are willing to take admissions to UG programs at DU can accept the allotted seats between November 24 and November 26. They can pay the required admission fee latest by November 27.

It must be noted that seats allocated in the spot admission round will be considered the final allotment step in the process. Further, there will be no succeeding round of the spot admission system.

From 2022, students are being admitted to DU colleges through Common University Entrance Test (CUET), regardless of the marks scored in class 12th.

