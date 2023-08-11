DU UG Admission 2023: 19,000 Allotments in Round 2, Check Admission Schedule Here

DU UG Admission 2023: Delhi University on August 10, 2023, announced the second allotment list for admission to the undergraduate courses through CUET. The admission list is available on the official Delhi CSAS portal. Candidates who have cleared the CUET UG 2023 exams and applied for admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University can visit the official website of the university to check the allotment list.

As per reports, in the second allotment round, a total of 19,038 new allocations have been made. In the first round, almost 62,000 students paid the fee and confirmed their seats while 34,174 students opted for an upgrade in the following rounds.

According to the schedule given on the official website, candidates who are eligible for admission in the second round can accept the allotted seats between August 10 and 13, 2023. The last date for students to complete the online payment of fees is August 15, 2023.

DU UG Admission 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Particulars Date DU CSAS round 2 allotment August 10, 2023 Accept allotted seats August 10 to 13, 2023 Verification and approval of applications by colleges August 10 to 15, 2023 Last date of online payment of fees August 15, 2023

How to Check DU UG Round 2 Allotment Result

Delhi University round 2 allotment result is available on the CSAS admission portal of the university. Candidates can login to their candidate login and check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University

Step 2: Click on the CSAS admission portal

Step 3: Visit the candidate login link and enter the CUET application number and password

Step 4: The allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the round 2 allotment result for further reference

