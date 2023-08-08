DU UG Admission 2023: 87% Seats Filled After First Round, 2nd Allotment on August 10

DU UG Admission 2023: Admissions to the undergraduate courses at Delhi University are underway. The university announced the first merit list for UG admissions on August 1, 2023. Candidates who were eligible for admission under the first round were required to report to the respective colleges for the admission process.

According to available data, over 87% of undergraduate seats at Delhi University were filled this year after the announcement of the first merit list. As per available numbers, the maximum enrollment was seen in Hansraj College. Ramjas Colleges, and Dayal Singh College. A total of 85,853 candidates were allotted seats in the undergraduate courses in the first round of admission. The university received the largest number of applications for the B.Com Hons, B.Com, BA Hons, Political Science, BA Hons Economics, and BA Hons English programme.

Delhi University offers admission to a total of 71,000 undergraduate seats offered across the colleges affiliated with the university. After the admissions in the first round, this year 62,008 candidates have paid the admission fee of which 53% are female. A total of 12,733 students opted to freeze their admission and 40,701 students selected an upgrade.

Top Colleges

According to the available data, the following are the top colleges where the majority of the candidates have taken admissions

Dyal Singh College

Hansraj College

Gargi College

Ramjas College

Kirorimal College

However, there are a few seats vacant after the first round of admission. According to data available, all commerce and arts programme at Kirorimal College have one or two seats vacant. Most of the seats at Miranda House were filled in the first round alone however a few of the science courses still have seats vacant.

A majority of the vacancies are also available off-campus and in a few colleges from the south campus for the Sanskrit, and Science courses 14 seats at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya colleges are open for Botany, 31 for computer science, 32 for electronics, 27 for mathematics, and 33 for physics. Vacancy is also available in B.Sc Hons Zoology and Life Science with 17 and 12 seats respectively.

