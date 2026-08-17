DU UG Admission 2026: University Opens Upgrade Window at admission.uod.ac.in

Delhi University has opened the window for candidates considering higher preference. Candidates can avail the option of Upgrade Window until 11:59 PM today, August 17, 2026. It must be noted that the university has already commenced classes for the undergraduate courses on July 28, 2026.

As per the official notification, candidates attending classes will not be able to opt for any further upgrade for the programme or college. Only those candidates who will give their consent for upgradation within the deadline will be considered for upgradation. The upgrade will be based on merit, availability of seats, higher preferences and other rules set.

Official Notification: https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2026/16082026_Notice-for-Upgade-II-UG-CSAS.pdf

Candidates who have opted for a supernumerary seat ECA/ Sports/ CW/ Ward and have opted for an upgrade will be considered for Round 2 supernumerary allocations as per their consent. Candidates are advised to visit the official DU Admissions website for the schedule and other information regarding Round 2 supernumerary seats.