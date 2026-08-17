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DU UG Admission 2026: University Opens Upgrade Window at admission.uod.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 14:39 IST

DU UG Admission 2026 upgrade window is open for eligible candidates. Candidates can submit their applications at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2026
DU UG Admission 2026
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Delhi University has opened the window for candidates considering higher preference. Candidates can avail the option of Upgrade Window until 11:59 PM today, August 17, 2026. It must be noted that the university has already commenced classes for the undergraduate courses on July 28, 2026. 

As per the official notification, candidates attending classes will not be able to opt for any further upgrade for the programme or college. Only those candidates who will give their consent for upgradation within the deadline will be considered for upgradation. The upgrade will be based on merit, availability of seats, higher preferences and other rules set. 

Official Notification: https://admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2026/16082026_Notice-for-Upgade-II-UG-CSAS.pdf

Candidates who have opted for a supernumerary seat ECA/ Sports/ CW/ Ward and have opted for an upgrade will be considered for Round 2 supernumerary allocations as per their consent. Candidates are advised to visit the official DU Admissions website for the schedule and other information regarding Round 2 supernumerary seats. 

Steps to Apply for Upgrade

Candidates who wish to apply for the upgrade can visit the official website. Follow the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official DU Admissions website

Step 2: Click on candidate login

Step 3: Login with the credentials

Step 4: Navigate to the Upgrade window

Step 5: Enter the choices

Step 6: Save and click on submit

Also Read: HPBOSE 2027 Model Question Paper Revised for 10th, 11th and 12th Class

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 14:39 IST

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