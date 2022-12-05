DU UG CW Quota Allotment List 2022 Releases for Round 3, Download at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has released the Delhi University UG admission allocation list for Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota for Round 3 in online mode. Candidates can check and download the DU CW allotment list 2022 for round 3 at admission.uod.ac.in. To confirm the round 3rd allocation, candidates need to select the accept option on their dashboards.

The DU UG seat allocation list for the CW category has been released for those candidates who have applied for admission to Delhi University in that category. In the DU 2nd allocation round 252 candidates have been shortlisted in ECA, 112 for the sports category and 1,070 for the CW category.

DU UG Admission CW Allocation List for Round III - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download DU UG CW Quota Allotment List 2022 for Round 3?

The DU UG 3rd seat allotment for the CW category will include details about - form number, candidates name, college name, course, category and sub-category. To download the pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU Admission - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for CW Round III Allocation.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link.

4th Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check and download the same for future reference.

All the selected candidates in DU UG CW allocation list III will have to pay the admission fee to confirm their seats. After the candidate accepts the DU seat, the college will verify the minimum eligibility, programme-specific eligibility, subject mapping and validity and authenticity of documents submitted by the candidate and approve seats.

DU UG Admission 2022

As per the updates, Delhi University is offering admission to its 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The DU UG programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses as well. The university began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month.

