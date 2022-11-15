DU UG ECA, Sports, CW Quota Allotment List 2022 Releases for Round 1, Check at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has released the Delhi University UG admission allocation list for Extra Curricular Activities (ECA), sports and Children/Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota today - 15th November 2022. Candidates can check and download the DU UG ECA, Sports, CW allotment list 2022 for round 1 in online mode at admission.uod.ac.in.

The officials have released the DU ECA, Sports, CW list in the form PDF. As per the officials, out of the 16,231 seats allocated for undergraduate programmes in the 3rd round, as many as 9,504 candidates had accepted the college and course allotted to them as of 7 pm on Monday.

How To Download DU UG ECA, Sports, CW Quota Allotment List 2022 for Round 1?

As per media reports, in the DU UG 1st allocation list, 765 candidates have been allotted seats under the ECA quota, while 1,212 and 2,857 candidates have been selected under sports and CW categories, respectively. To download the pdf, candidates can go through the steps provided below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU Admission - admission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and look for first allocation list - ECA, Sports, CW.

3rd Step - Now, click on the respective link.

4th Step - On the new page, a pdf file will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Check and download the same for future references.

As per the recent updates, in the 3rd round of the DU Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), admissions are being done for all supernumerary quotas, including ECA, sports, CW and Kashmiri migrants along with regular admissions. Admission through the ECA supernumerary quota for the academic year 2022-23 is being done in 14 categories. Colleges will verify and approve the online applications from 14th to 16th November 2022.

