FMGE 2023 Tomorrow; Check Exam Timings, Paper Pattern and Hall Guidelines Here

FMGE 2023 Exam: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) 2023 will be held on Sunday, July 30 in computer-based mode at 47 test cities across India. The exam will be conducted in two parts, with the first part starting at 9:00 AM and the second part starting at 2:00 PM. The total duration of the exam is 5 hours.

The FMGE 2023 admit card has already been released and can be downloaded from the official website, nbe.edu.in. The admit card contains important details about the exam, such as the candidate's name, photograph, and exam center. Candidates must carry their admit card to the exam hall, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter.

To qualify for the FMGE 2023, candidates must score at least 50% marks, which is 150 out of 300. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully on their admit card and reach the exam hall before the reporting time.

FMGE 2023: Exam Timings

Candidates can check out the timings of the exam below:

Event Part A Part B (9 am – 11:30 am) (2 pm – 4:30 pm) Entry to exam centre starts 7 am 12 pm Last entry to exam centre 8:30 am 1:30 pm Candidate login access granted 8:45 am 1:45 pm Exam begins 9 am 2 pm Exam ends 11:30 am 4:30 pm

FMGE 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates can check out the important instructions to be followed on exam day below:

Items to Carry:

A copy of your barcoded/QR-coded admit card with a recent photograph pasted on it.

A valid photo identity proof such as a PAN card, Aadhaar Card, Driving license, etc.

Reporting centre will close 30 minutes before the exam start time.

Candidates must report to the reporting centre at the time mentioned in their admit card.

Nobody will be allowed to enter the examination hall past the last entry time.

Electronic gadgets and stationery items are not allowed inside the examination hall.

This includes mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, calculators, and any other electronic devices.

You are also not allowed to carry any stationery items such as pens, pencils, erasers, etc.

You will be provided with a writing pad and a pencil in the examination hall.

FMGE 2023 Exam Highlights Exam mode Online Number of questions 300 (150 per part) Duration 5 hours (2.5 hours per part) Language English Negative marking No



