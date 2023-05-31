FMGE 2023 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Check June Exam Date, Steps To Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

FMGE 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 dates. As per the schedule available, the board will commence the FMGE application process at 3 pm today. Candidates can fill up the application form online at natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply for FMGE 2023 June session is June 20.

The entrance exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023 in a computer-based mode in two parts i.e. part A and part B. FMGE is conducted by NBE for Indian citizen or OCI who has completed their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India, but wishes to practice in India needs to clear this examination to register with the National Medical Commission (NMC)/State Medical Council (SMC).

FMGE Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available at 3 PM)

FMGE June Session 2023 Dates

The officials have released the complete schedule of June session. Candidates can check below the table to know the complete information:

Events FMGE June 2023 dates FMGE June application form May 31, 2023 Last date to apply June 20, 2023 (Till 11:55 PM) Availability of FMGE correction window June 23 to 26, 2023 Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images July 7 to 10, 2023 Last date for rectification of deficiencies related to documents upload in the application July 13, 2023 (11.55 PM) Final opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents upload in the application. July 18 to 20, 2023 FMGE admit card July 25, 2023 FMGE June exam July 30, 2023 FMGE result By August 30, 2023

How to fill FMGE Application Form 2023 for June session?

The application form can be filled online on the official website. The FMGE 2022 application form by NBE can be filled in five steps - FMGE registration, issuance of login credentials, filling of application form, payment of application fees and printout of the confirmation page. The steps to fill FMGE 2023 application form for the June session can be checked below:

Steps Procedure Step 1 Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in Step 2 On the homepage, click on FMGE section Step 3 Under the links sections, click on: New Registration Step 4 Register by entering all the asked details Step 5 Login with the credentials generated during registration Step 6 Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees Step 7 Submit it and take a printout for future references

FMGE Application Fees 2023

After uploading all the documents, candidates have to pay the required application fee. Check the details of the application form fee below:

FMGE June Application Fees Rs 7,080 (Rs 6,000+ 18% GST across categories)

FMGE 2023 Application Correction Window

NBE provides a chance to correct the errors in their applications after the final submission. The correction window for FMGE 2023 registration can also be used to upload the deficient documents (if any). It is important that candidates use this opportunity and furnish the correct details to NBE.

They must note that no new FMGE registrations will be accepted during this period. This facility can be availed by only those who had completed the registration process before the last date for submission of the same.

Who are eligible to apply for FMGE 2023 June Session?

Those interested must fulfill the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:

Eligibility Requirements FMGE Eligibility Criteria Nationality The candidate must be an Indian national or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Qualification The candidate should have a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned Document They have to submit proof of primary medical qualification. If someone fails to submit the required documents within the stipulated time, he will not be considered eligible for FMGE exam Result of the final exam The result of the final examination for primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before October 31, 2023 Exemptions Candidates who have completed their UG medical qualification from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, USA and UK do not have to appear for FMGE for registration with MCI, provided they are eligible to enrol as medical practitioners in the respective country

