FMGE 2023 Registration Begins at natboard.edu.in, Check June Exam Date, Steps To Apply Here

FMGE 2023: NBE has released the exam and other important dates for  FMGE June at nbe.edu.in. Candidates can apply for the FMGE June exam from 3 pm today at natboard.edu.in. Get direct link to apply here.

jagran josh
Updated: May 31, 2023 13:25 IST
FMGE 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 dates. As per the schedule available, the board will commence the FMGE application process at 3 pm today. Candidates can fill up the application form online at natboard.edu.in. The last date to apply for FMGE 2023 June session is June 20. 

The entrance exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023 in a computer-based mode in two parts i.e. part A and part B. FMGE is conducted by NBE for Indian citizen or OCI who has completed their primary medical qualification from an institution outside India, but wishes to practice in India needs to clear this examination to register with the National Medical Commission (NMC)/State Medical Council (SMC). 

FMGE Application Form 2023 - Direct Link (Available at 3 PM) 

FMGE June Session 2023 Dates 

The officials have released the complete schedule of June session. Candidates can check below the table to know the complete information: 

Events

FMGE June 2023 dates

FMGE June application form

May 31, 2023 

Last date to apply 

June 20, 2023 (Till 11:55 PM)

Availability of FMGE correction window

June 23 to 26, 2023

Final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images

July 7 to 10, 2023

Last date for rectification of deficiencies related to documents upload in the application

July 13, 2023 (11.55 PM)

Final opportunity to rectify deficiencies related to documents upload in the application.

July 18 to 20, 2023

FMGE admit card 

July 25, 2023

FMGE June exam

July 30, 2023

FMGE result

By August 30, 2023

How to fill FMGE Application Form 2023 for June session? 

The application form can be filled online on the official website. The FMGE 2022 application form by NBE can be filled in five steps - FMGE registration, issuance of login credentials, filling of application form, payment of application fees and printout of the confirmation page. The steps to fill FMGE 2023 application form for the June session can be checked below: 

Steps

Procedure 

Step 1

Go to the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2

On the homepage, click on FMGE section

Step 3

Under the links sections, click on: New Registration

Step 4

Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5

Login with the credentials generated during registration

Step 6

Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the application fees

Step 7

Submit it and take a printout for future references 

FMGE Application Fees 2023 

After uploading all the documents, candidates have to pay the required application fee. Check the details of the application form fee below: 

FMGE June Application Fees

Rs 7,080 (Rs 6,000+ 18% GST across categories)

FMGE 2023 Application Correction Window 

NBE provides a chance to correct the errors in their applications after the final submission. The correction window for FMGE 2023 registration can also be used to upload the deficient documents (if any). It is important that candidates use this opportunity and furnish the correct details to NBE. 

They must note that no new FMGE registrations will be accepted during this period. This facility can be availed by only those who had completed the registration process before the last date for submission of the same. 

Who are eligible to apply for FMGE 2023 June Session?  

Those interested must fulfill the below-mentioned eligibility requirements: 

Eligibility Requirements 

FMGE Eligibility Criteria 

Nationality

The candidate must be an Indian national or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)

Qualification

The candidate should have a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned

Document

They have to submit proof of primary medical qualification. If someone fails to submit the required documents within the stipulated time, he will not be considered eligible for FMGE exam

Result of the final exam

The result of the final examination for primary medical qualification should have been declared on or before October 31, 2023

Exemptions

Candidates who have completed their UG medical qualification from Canada, New Zealand, Australia, USA and UK do not have to appear for FMGE for registration with MCI, provided they are eligible to enrol as medical practitioners in the respective country

