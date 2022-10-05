    FMGE December 2022: Application Correction Window Open at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences commences the FMGE December 2022 application correction window from today. Candidates who need to make changes in their filled application form can visit the official website to make the necessary changes.

    Updated: Oct 5, 2022 13:59 IST
    FMGE 2022 Application Correction
    FMGE 2022 Application Correction: National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences commence the FMGE December 2022 application correction window from today. Students who have applied for the December 2022 exams and wish to make corrections to FMGE the online application form can visit the official website of NBEMS to make the changes.

    The last date for students to make the necessary changes in the online application form for FMGE December 2022 is October 10, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website and make the necessary changes through the application link available on the official website.

    It must also be noted that the FMGE December 2022 application link will be open only for registered candidates to make the changes.

    To make the changes in the FMGE December 2022 applications candidates can visit the official website and login using the login ID and password created during the registration process. The link to make changes in the FMGE December 2022 application form is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also make corrections in the FMGE 2022 applications through the link provided here. 

    Application edit window - Direct Link

    The FMGE 2022 application correction window is available on the official website of the National Board of Examinations. The fields which can be edited will be highlighted after candidates login to make the changes in the application form.

    FMGE 2022 Application Correction Notification - Direct Link

    FMGE December 2022 Application Correction 

    The FMGE 2022 December application correction link is available on the official website of NBEMS. To make the changes candidates can first visit the website and login using the credentials required. Candidates must make sure that they cross-check all the details in the corrected applications before clicking on the final submission. 

    Step 1: Visit the NBE official website

    Step 2: Click on FMGE section 

    Step 3: Click on the application link and enter the login credentials

    Step 4: The filled application will be displayed

    Step 5: Make the changes in the required fields of the application form

    Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission

