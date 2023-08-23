FMGE Result 2023 Declared at natboard.edu.in; 21,180 Candidates Fail

FMGE Result 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, FMGE results today: August 23, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the June session exams can check out the results on the official websites: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The official notification reads, “Result of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session held on 30th July 2023 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites https://natboard.edu.in/ and https://nbe.edu.in.”

As per the statistics, 24,250 candidates took the exam. Out of the, a total of 21,180 candidates have failed whereas 495 students were absent. Further, the results of 116 candidates have been withheld.

FMGE Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

FMGE Result 2023 PDF Download Click Here

How to Download FMGE Result 2023 PDF?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official website: natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on FMGE June 2023 session result link

Step 3: Now, click on the link saying Click Here to View Result in PDF

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Details Mentioned on FMGE Result PDF

Check the mandatory information mentioned in the result below:

Roll Number

Application ID

Score

Result

FMGE Result 2023: Scorecard Availability, Issuance of Pass Certificates

Candidates will be able to download individual scorecards on or after August 31, 2023. Further, the authorities have withheld the results of candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters, and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited. The official schedule for the physical distribution of the FMGE 2023 June session pass certificate shall be announced separately.

In case of queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

