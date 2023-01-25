Foreign Medical Graduates Demand Refund of FMGE 2022 Application Fee

FMGs Demands Refund of Application Fee: As per the latest updates, Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG) who did not get their admit card for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) are demanding a refund. FMGs have asserted that they will file a writ petition for the refund of the application fee.

The FMGE 2022 was conducted on January 20, 2023, However, some candidates could not appear in the examination as the National Board of Examinations (NBE) pointed out some irregularities in the documentation.

As per the reports, a total of 33,001 candidates applied for the FMGE December 2022 exam. Out of them, around 3 percent of candidates failed to submit the prescribed documents in spite of giving multiple opportunities. As per the officials, only 31,943 admit cards were issued which is nearly 97 percent of the total.

FMGs Demand Refund of FMGE Application Fee

Meanwhile, the applicate fee for FMGE December 2022 was Rs 7,080 which is the highest among all medical entrance examinations. The application fee for NEET UG is Rs 1600 and for NEET PG is around Rs 4250. Thus, apart from being worried about the wastage of the attempt, they are also concerned about the money they submitted.

Hence, the candidates are demanding a refund of the FMGE December 2022 application fee. Otherwise, they are asking the authorities to not charge any fee for the next attempt.

Dr. Jaswant Singh, FMGE representative of FAIMA Doctors Association said, “Some of the candidates who appear in this exam come from farming families, or economically weak backgrounds. It is unfair especially to those candidates as the amount is too big for them,”

“If we didn’t appear for the exam, then why keep our exam fee? The NBE needs to refund the fees, rather than adding it to their black income,” Aaditya Jakhar, an aspirant, said.

