FTII JET 2023: Admit Card Released at ftii.ac.in, Know How to Download Here

FTII JET 2023: As per the recent updates, the Film and Television (FTII), Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, have issued the Joint Entrance Test (JET) Admit Card 2023 in online mode. Those interested candidates who have applied for the JET 2023 can download the Admit card by login through the official website- ftii.ac.in.

FTII JET Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

According to the official schedule, the FTII JET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19. Whereas, the JET Result 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be declared in the first week of June.

FTII JET 2023 Information Bulletin - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download FTII JET Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who have registered for the FTII JET 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the FTII JET hall ticket 2023.

Step 1: Visit FTII's official website- ftii.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the FTII JET 2023 Admit Card link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details including online application number, email id and date of birth

Step 4: The FTII JET 2023 Hall Ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the FTII JET 2023 admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the FTII JET Admit Card 2023 for future reference

FTII JET 2023 Exam Details

According to the information bulletin, the Joint Entrance Test (JET) written test will be of 3 hours for 100 marks comprising two papers. Paper I will have MCQ-based questions with a duration of 60 minutes and Paper II will have descriptive answer questions with a duration of 120 minutes.

Also Read: JEE Main 2023 Application Window Closes Today for Session 2, Apply Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in