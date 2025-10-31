LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims Expected Cutoff Marks Category Wise

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the LIC AAO Result 2025 for the Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam, held on October 3, can check their results using their registration number and password. A total of 7760 candidates have qualified to appear for the Mains exam and will compete for 760 vacancies. The officials will soon release the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 for all categories. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the LIC AAO previous year cut off for Prelims and Mains to understand the cut-off trends over the years.
LIC AAO Cut Off 2025
The result for the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 exam was released on October 29. The cut-off for the same will be announced shortly on the official website at licindia.in. Candidates who secure marks above the minimum qualifying criteria will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, scheduled for November 8.
LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2025
Since the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be released, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks. The cut-off for all categories is expected to range between 42 and 56 marks.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off (LIC AAO 2025)
|
General
|
52 – 56
|
Economically Weaker Section
|
49 – 53
|
Other Backward Class
|
49 – 53
|
Schedule Caste
|
45 – 49
|
Scheduled Tribe
|
42 – 46
|
LD
|
42-47
|
VI
|
44-51
|
HI
|
29-31
|
ID/MD
|
29-31
LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off
Familiarising yourself with the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off will help you understand the fluctuations in cut-off trends and the level of competition over the years. Check out the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for both Prelims and Mains to devise an effective preparation strategy and crack the exam with flying colours.
LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Prelims
LIC releases the cut-off marks separately for the Prelims and Mains exams. The cut-off is announced along with the scorecards and is calculated out of 70 marks. You can check the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for the Prelims exam in the table below.
|
LIC AAO Prelims Sections
|
Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates
|
Reasoning Ability
|
16
|
18
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
16
|
18
|
English Language
|
09
|
10
Category-Wise LIC AAO Prelims Cut-Off 2023
|
LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
48
|
ST
|
45
|
OBC
|
52
|
EWS
|
52
|
UR
|
55
|
LD
|
44
|
VI
|
46
|
HI
|
32
|
ID/MD
|
32
LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Mains
Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are required to appear for the Main exam. For the General category, the LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023 was the highest for the Reasoning and Data Analysis & Interpretation sections. The cut-off marks for Knowledge of Language were 10 marks for the General category. You can check the section-wise cut-off marks for all categories in the table below.
|
Sections
|
Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates
|
Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates
|
Reasoning Ability
|
40
|
45
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
27
|
30
|
Data Analysis & Interpretation
|
40
|
45
|
Insurance & Financial Market Awareness
|
27
|
30
|
Knowledge of Language & English Language (Letter writing & Essay)
|
09
|
10
Category-Wise LIC AAO Mains Cut-Off 2023
LIC AAO Mains Cut Off for General (UR) Category candidates is 223 for SC, ST, OBC is 164, and for EWS category is 198.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
164
|
ST
|
164
|
OBC
|
164
|
EWS
|
198
|
UR
|
223
|
LD
|
156
|
VI
|
187
|
HI
|
172
|
ID/MD
|
221
LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023
The cut-off marks were the highest for the UR category at 281, followed by 272 for EWS and 266 for OBC.
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
SC
|
244
|
ST
|
205
|
OBC
|
266
|
EWS
|
272
|
UR
|
281
|
LD
|
231
|
VI
|
264
|
HI
|
205
|
ID/MD
|
257
How to Check the LIC AAO Cut Off Marks?
Step 1: Visit the official LIC website at licindia.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the LIC AAO cut off link and click on it.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where category-wise cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2025 PDF for future use.
LIC AAO 2025 Cut Off: Deciding Factors
The officials consider various factors at the time of deciding the LIC AAO cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors influencing the LIC AAO 2025 cut off marks are listed below:
-
Number of Test-Takers
-
Total vacancies available
-
Difficulty level of the exam
-
Candidate’s Performance
-
Previous year cut off trends
