LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims Expected Cutoff Marks Category Wise

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the LIC AAO Result 2025 for the Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam, held on October 3, can check their results using their registration number and password. A total of 7760 candidates have qualified to appear for the Mains exam and will compete for 760 vacancies. The officials will soon release the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 for all categories. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the LIC AAO previous year cut off for Prelims and Mains to understand the cut-off trends over the years. LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 The result for the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 exam was released on October 29. The cut-off for the same will be announced shortly on the official website at licindia.in. Candidates who secure marks above the minimum qualifying criteria will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, scheduled for November 8.

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2025 Since the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be released, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks. The cut-off for all categories is expected to range between 42 and 56 marks. Category Expected Cut Off (LIC AAO 2025) General 52 – 56 Economically Weaker Section 49 – 53 Other Backward Class 49 – 53 Schedule Caste 45 – 49 Scheduled Tribe 42 – 46 LD 42-47 VI 44-51 HI 29-31 ID/MD 29-31 LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off Familiarising yourself with the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off will help you understand the fluctuations in cut-off trends and the level of competition over the years. Check out the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for both Prelims and Mains to devise an effective preparation strategy and crack the exam with flying colours.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Prelims LIC releases the cut-off marks separately for the Prelims and Mains exams. The cut-off is announced along with the scorecards and is calculated out of 70 marks. You can check the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for the Prelims exam in the table below. LIC AAO Prelims Sections Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates Reasoning Ability 16 18 Quantitative Aptitude 16 18 English Language 09 10 Category-Wise LIC AAO Prelims Cut-Off 2023 LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023 Category Cut Off Marks SC 48 ST 45 OBC 52 EWS 52 UR 55 LD 44 VI 46 HI 32 ID/MD 32 LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Mains Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are required to appear for the Main exam. For the General category, the LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023 was the highest for the Reasoning and Data Analysis & Interpretation sections. The cut-off marks for Knowledge of Language were 10 marks for the General category. You can check the section-wise cut-off marks for all categories in the table below.

Sections Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates Reasoning Ability 40 45 General Knowledge & Current Affairs 27 30 Data Analysis & Interpretation 40 45 Insurance & Financial Market Awareness 27 30 Knowledge of Language & English Language (Letter writing & Essay) 09 10 Category-Wise LIC AAO Mains Cut-Off 2023 LIC AAO Mains Cut Off for General (UR) Category candidates is 223 for SC, ST, OBC is 164, and for EWS category is 198. Category Cut Off Marks SC 164 ST 164 OBC 164 EWS 198 UR 223 LD 156 VI 187 HI 172 ID/MD 221 LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023 The cut-off marks were the highest for the UR category at 281, followed by 272 for EWS and 266 for OBC.