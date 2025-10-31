CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: Check Prelims Expected Cutoff Marks Category Wise

By Meenu Solanki
Oct 31, 2025, 10:42 IST

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 will be released shortly on the official website, licindia.com. It will be released along with the scorecard. In the meantime, you can review the category-wise LIC AAO previous year cut-offs for prelims and mains. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
LIC AAO Cut Off 2025
LIC AAO Cut Off 2025

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the LIC AAO Result 2025 for the Preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims exam, held on October 3, can check their results using their registration number and password. A total of 7760 candidates have qualified to appear for the Mains exam and will compete for 760 vacancies. The officials will soon release the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 for all categories. Meanwhile, candidates can refer to the LIC AAO previous year cut off for Prelims and Mains to understand the cut-off trends over the years.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2025

The result for the LIC AAO Prelims 2025 exam was released on October 29. The cut-off for the same will be announced shortly on the official website at licindia.in. Candidates who secure marks above the minimum qualifying criteria will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, scheduled for November 8.

LIC AAO Expected Cut Off 2025

Since the LIC AAO Cut Off 2025 is yet to be released, candidates can check the expected cut-off marks. The cut-off for all categories is expected to range between 42 and 56 marks.

Category

Expected Cut Off (LIC AAO 2025)

General

52 – 56

Economically Weaker Section

49 – 53

Other Backward Class

49 – 53

Schedule Caste

45 – 49

Scheduled Tribe

42 – 46

LD

42-47

VI

44-51

HI

29-31

ID/MD

29-31

LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off

Familiarising yourself with the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off will help you understand the fluctuations in cut-off trends and the level of competition over the years. Check out the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for both Prelims and Mains to devise an effective preparation strategy and crack the exam with flying colours.

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Prelims

LIC releases the cut-off marks separately for the Prelims and Mains exams. The cut-off is announced along with the scorecards and is calculated out of 70 marks. You can check the LIC AAO Previous Year Cut Off for the Prelims exam in the table below.

LIC AAO Prelims Sections

Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates

Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates

Reasoning Ability

16

18

Quantitative Aptitude

16

18

English Language

09

10

Category-Wise LIC AAO Prelims Cut-Off 2023

LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2023

Category

Cut Off Marks

SC

48

ST

45

OBC

52

EWS

52

UR

55

LD

44

VI

46

HI

32

ID/MD

32

LIC AAO Cut Off 2023 Mains

Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam are required to appear for the Main exam. For the General category, the LIC AAO Mains Cut Off 2023 was the highest for the Reasoning and Data Analysis & Interpretation sections. The cut-off marks for Knowledge of Language were 10 marks for the General category. You can check the section-wise cut-off marks for all categories in the table below.

Sections

Cut Off Marks For SC, ST, and PwBD Candidates

Cut Off Marks For OBC, EWS, UR Candidates

Reasoning Ability

40

45

General Knowledge & Current Affairs

27

30

Data Analysis & Interpretation

40

45

Insurance & Financial Market Awareness

27

30

Knowledge of Language & English Language (Letter writing & Essay)

09

10

Category-Wise LIC AAO Mains Cut-Off 2023

LIC AAO Mains Cut Off for General (UR) Category candidates is 223 for SC, ST, OBC is 164, and for EWS category is 198.

Category

Cut Off Marks

SC

164

ST

164

OBC

164

EWS

198

UR

223

LD

156

VI

187

HI

172

ID/MD

221

LIC AAO Final Cut Off 2023

The cut-off marks were the highest for the UR category at 281, followed by 272 for EWS and 266 for OBC.

Category

Cut Off Marks

SC

244

ST

205

OBC

266

EWS

272

UR

281

LD

231

VI

264

HI

205

ID/MD

257

How to Check the LIC AAO Cut Off Marks?

Step 1: Visit the official LIC website at licindia.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the LIC AAO cut off link and click on it.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new webpage where category-wise cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the LIC AAO Prelims Cut Off 2025 PDF for future use.

LIC AAO 2025 Cut Off: Deciding Factors

The officials consider various factors at the time of deciding the LIC AAO cut off marks for all the categories. Some of the factors influencing the LIC AAO 2025 cut off marks are listed below:

  1. Number of Test-Takers

  2. Total vacancies available

  3. Difficulty level of the exam

  4. Candidate’s Performance

  5. Previous year cut off trends

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News