NIELIT Result 2025 at nielit.gov.in, Download O Level Marksheet PDF soon at nielit.gov.in

NIELIT Result 2025: The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will declare the NIELIT O/A/B/C Level results 2025 any time soon. The NIELIT Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- nielit.gov.in. All the students who participated in the NIELIT exam held in the July cycle can check and download their NIELIT results using the direct link provided below. The students can check their NIELIT result 2025 pdf through their roll number.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BTech, MBA and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the NIELIT results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - nielit.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “NIELIT Results 2025” link available there.

Step 3: Fill in all the required information and click on “Submit”.

Step 4: The NIELIT result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result and save the PDF for future reference

Highlights of NIELIT Result 2025

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), formerly known as the DOEACC Society, is a society that offers Information Technology and Electronics training at different levels. NIELIT is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India. NIELIT currently has 56 centers across the country, with its headquarters at New Delhi.