GAT B, BET Results 2022 Declared, Check at dbt.nta.ac.in, Get Direct link here

GAT B, BET 2022 Results: The National Testing Agency has announced the Graduate Aptitude Test Biotechnology and Biotechnology Eligibility Test Scorecards 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the GAT B, BET 2022 Examinations can check their BET 2022 Scorecard through the link available here. The GAT B, BET 2022 examinations were conducted on April 23, 2022 in 56 exam cities with close to 20,000 candidates appearing for the examinations.

To check the GAT B, BET 2022 exam results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the GAT B, BET 2022 Application number and Password or Application number and Date of Birth in the scorecard link provided on the homepage.

How to check GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard?

The GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard has been released on the official website of the National Testing Agency. Candidates who have appeared for the GAT B, BET 2022 exams can check their scorecard through the link provided on the website. Students can also follow the steps provided here to check the GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the NTA, Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) – 2022

Step 2: Click on the BET 2022 Scorecard link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the GAT B, BET 2022 Application number and password and Application number and Date of Birth in the link given

Step 4: The GAT B, BET 2022 Results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard for further reference

Details mentioned on GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard

The GAT B, BET 2022 Scorecard will include details like the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, subjects appeared for, marks secured, total marks and the qualifying status of the students.

