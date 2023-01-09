    GATE 2023 Admit Card OUT, Know Where When and How to Download

    IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Admit Card Today. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card through the direct link which will be available here.

    Updated: Jan 9, 2023 11:09 IST
    GATE 2023 Admit Card
    GATE 2023 Admit Card

    GATE 2023 Admit Card:  IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Admit Card on the official website. All those candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to download the admit card. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card by entering the Application ID and Password in the GATE 2023 Hall Ticket link provided.

    GATE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card. 

    GATE 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

    Where to download GATE 2023 Admit Card

    GATE 2023 Admit Card will be issued online. Candidates can download the admit card through the login ID and Password on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. 

    How to download GATE 2023 Admit Card

    GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available online. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates can follow the below given steps.

    Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

    Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Application ID and Password in the Admit Card Link

    Step 4: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    Details mentioned on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

    The GATE 2023 Admit Card will contain the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • Name of Examination
    • Subjects appearing
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Exam centre name and address
    • Duration of the exam 
    • Instructions for students

    Also Read: NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis: Prelims Exams Ends Today, Check Expected Cut Off Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification