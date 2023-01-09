GATE 2023 Admit Card OUT, Know Where When and How to Download

GATE 2023 Admit Card: IIT Kanpur has released the GATE 2023 Admit Card on the official website. All those candidates who have applied for the GATE 2023 exams can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to download the admit card. Candidates can download the GATE 2023 Admit Card by entering the Application ID and Password in the GATE 2023 Hall Ticket link provided.

GATE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link on this page to download the GATE 2023 Admit Card.

GATE 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

Where to download GATE 2023 Admit Card

GATE 2023 Admit Card will be issued online. Candidates can download the admit card through the login ID and Password on the official website gate.iitk.ac.in.

How to download GATE 2023 Admit Card

GATE 2023 Admit Card will be made available online. To download the GATE 2023 Admit Card candidates can follow the below given steps.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the GATE 2023 Application ID and Password in the Admit Card Link

Step 4: Download the GATE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

Details mentioned on the GATE 2023 Admit Card

The GATE 2023 Admit Card will contain the following details

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Subjects appearing

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Duration of the exam

Instructions for students

Also Read: NID DAT 2023 Paper Analysis: Prelims Exams Ends Today, Check Expected Cut Off Here