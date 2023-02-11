GATE 2023 Day 3 Exam Begins Today, Check Subjects, Timings and Guidelines Here

GATE 2023 Day 3 Exam Starts Today: As per the latest updates, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) is conducting the Day 3 of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today-February 11, 2023. The first shift of GATE 2023 has already been started and will continue till 12.30 pm. However, the second shift will be held between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The GATE 2023 is being conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode and has a duration of 3 hours. Candidates must note that the GATE 2023 Day 3 question paper consists of 65 questions carrying a total of 100 marks. Those appearing for the exam must keep the GATE 2023 guidelines in mind while taking the exam. If any candidate fails to adhere to the strict guidelines, he/she shall be debarred from the GATE 2023 exam.

GATE 2023: Exam timings and paper

Date Time Paper Saturday, 11th February 2023 09:30 am - 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session – FN) GG, IN, MA, PE, XE, XL 02:30 pm - 05:30 pm (Afternoon Session – AN) AE, AG, BT, CH, EY, GE, MT, NM, PH, PI, TF

GATE 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates who are going to appear for the GATE 2023 Day 3 must keep the important protocols in mind, They can go through mandatory guidelines here-

Candidates must carry the GATE 2023 admit card along with valid ID proof. Otherwise, he/she will not be granted entry into the exam hall.

Also, they must carry the GATE travel pass for easy entry and exit.

They must reach the examination hall at least 1.5 hours before the exam commences

No one will be allowed to leave the hall before the conclusion of the exam.

No metal objects or any sort of electronic device are allowed in the exam hall. The authorities themselves have a virtual calculator on computers.

Candidates will be provided a scribble pad. They must not bring any sort of paper or charts, etc.

