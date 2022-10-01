GATE 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has extended the registration dates for the GATE 2023 examinations. The registrations for the GATE 2023 exams will now close on October 4, 2022. Students who were unable to complete the GATE 2023 registrations can now visit the official website to complete the registration and application process.

GATE 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022. Students interested in applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to complete the registration and application process.

GATE 2023 Registrations

The link for students to complete the GATE 2023 registrations is now available on the official website. To register for the entrance exams, students are advised to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link and complete the application process. Students must note that the applications will be considered completed only after the application fee is submitted.

The Application form will be available only after students complete the online registration process. Candidates are required to upload all the necessary documents in the GATE 2023 application form before clicking on the final submission tab.

GATE 2023 examinations will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. Students will be asked Multiple Select Questions, Multiple Choice Questions, and Numerical Questions. The exams will be conducted for a total of 3 hours.

