GATE 2024 Mock Test Link In Two Weeks, Check Mock Test Details Here

GATE 2024 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore will activate the GATE 2024 mock test link on the official website soon. According to the notification issued by the conducting body, the GATE 2024 mock test links will be available on the official website in two weeks. Students who have applied for the GATE 2024 entrance exams can visit the official website to appear for the mock tests.

To appear for the GATE 2024 mock tests, candidates are required to visit the official website and log in using their credentials. Mock tests help students to understand the exam pattern and the types of questions asked during the exams. Appearing for mock tests will help students understand the exam pattern and also note the time and manage time during the exams.

GATE 2024 registration and application window closes today, September 29, 2023. The link will however remain open until October 13, 2023, with a late fee applicable. The GATE 2024 application link is available on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

The mock links will be available in about two weeks. We will announce on the website as well as on social media handles. https://t.co/WkUU4JihlA — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) September 29, 2023

GATE 2024 Mock Test Instructions

To appear for the GATE 2023 mock tests, students are required to log in using their enrollment ID and password. It must be noted that only those students who have completed the registration process be able to appear for the mock tests.

Students will be notified of the availability of the GATE 2024 mock tests by the officials

Students appearing for the GATE 2024 exams in February 2024 can practice the mock tests to get an idea of the examination and the marking scheme. It must be noted that the mock tests are only for practice and the questions asked are not likely to be repeated for the main exam.

The GATE 2023 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024. Candidates who have completed the registration and application process will be able to download the GATE 2024 admit card through the link available on the official website from January 3, 2024, onwards.

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registrations Close Today, Edit Window Opens In November