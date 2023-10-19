GATE 2024 Registration Ends With Late Fees Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
GATE 2024 Registrations: IISc, Bengaluru will close the registrations for the GATE 2024 tomorrow: October 20, 2023, with a late fee in online mode. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can register at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 19, 2023 12:16 IST
GATE 2024 Registrations: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will close the registrations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 tomorrow: October 20, 2023, with a late fee in online mode. Interested and eligible candidates who have not registered yet for the PG engineering entrance exam can fill ou their online application form through the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

As per the given information, candidates are required to make the additional payment of Rs 500 as a late fees. However, candidates can continue to "Add Paper" at the regular fee till October 20, 2023. They can click on the direct link mentioned below to complete the online registrations. 

GATE 2024 Registration Window - Direct Link 

GATE Exam 2024 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the GATE 2024 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/ application process (With Late Fee)

October 20, 2023

Modifications in GATE 2024 Application

November 7 to 11, 2023

Release of GATE Admit cards

January 3, 2024

GATE 2024 Examinations

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

Documents required for GATE 2024

Candidates need to upload the below-mentioned documents at the time of the GATE 2024 registration form filling process online. 

  • Scanned copy of candidate’s photograph and signature
  • Category certificate (if any)
  • PwD certificate (if any)
  • Certificate of Dyslexia in pdf format (if any)
  • Scanned copy of valid photo identity proofs: Aadhar-UID (preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License

How to fill out the GATE 2024 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to fill out the GATE 2024 registration form through the candidate’s portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the GATE 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary login details such as mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Login with the newly created details and fill out the GATE 2024 application form 

Step 5: Upload the documents and make the payment of the application fee

Step 6: Print the hardcopy of it for future reference

