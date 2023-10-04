  1. Home
GATE 2024 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Schedule-Wise Exam Dates Here

GATE 2024 Registration: IISc Bangalore will close the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering tomorrow. Candidates can apply at gate2024.iisc.ac till October 13 with late fees. Check subject-wise exam dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 4, 2023 13:35 IST
GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will close the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) tomorrow: October 5, 2023. Candidates can submit their application for GATE 2024 online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in without any late fees till tomorrow. Those who miss this registration deadline can still apply for the GATE 2024 until October 13. However, a late fee fine of Rs 500 has to be paid. 

Those belonging to the reserved category and female candidates are required to pay Rs 900 while those belonging to all other categories will have to pay Rs 1,800 in order to register for GATE 2024. They can make fee payments through credit card, debit card, net banking, EMI, wallet, or UPI. 

As per IISc Bangalore, this year more than 1,37,000 applications were received on September 29, 2023, which was the deadline initially. Based on this the officials decided to extend the registration deadline without a late fee till October 5, 2023. 

GATE 2024 Application Form - Direct Link (Available Now) 

GATE Dates 2024

Candidates can check the table to know the registration and admit card dates of GATE 2024: 

Events

Dates

Last date to apply without any late fees 

October 5, 2023

Last date to registration with a late fee 

October 13, 2023

GATE application correction window ends 

November 11, 2023

GATE admit card 

January 3, 2024

How to fill GATE 2024 Application Form? 

Candidates can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to the application form of GATE 2024: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

GATE Exam Dates 2024

Candidates can check below schedule-wise dates of GATE 2024: 

Day and Date

Time (IST)

Test Papers

Saturday; February 3, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

TBA

Sunday; February 4, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

TBA

Saturday; February 10, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

TBA

Sunday; February 11, 2024

9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session)

2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session)

TBA

