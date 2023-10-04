GATE 2024 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Check Schedule-Wise Exam Dates Here

GATE 2024 Registration: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will close the regular registration window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) tomorrow: October 5, 2023. Candidates can submit their application for GATE 2024 online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in without any late fees till tomorrow. Those who miss this registration deadline can still apply for the GATE 2024 until October 13. However, a late fee fine of Rs 500 has to be paid.

Those belonging to the reserved category and female candidates are required to pay Rs 900 while those belonging to all other categories will have to pay Rs 1,800 in order to register for GATE 2024. They can make fee payments through credit card, debit card, net banking, EMI, wallet, or UPI.

As per IISc Bangalore, this year more than 1,37,000 applications were received on September 29, 2023, which was the deadline initially. Based on this the officials decided to extend the registration deadline without a late fee till October 5, 2023.

GATE Dates 2024

Candidates can check the table to know the registration and admit card dates of GATE 2024:

Events Dates Last date to apply without any late fees October 5, 2023 Last date to registration with a late fee October 13, 2023 GATE application correction window ends November 11, 2023 GATE admit card January 3, 2024

How to fill GATE 2024 Application Form?

Candidates can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to the application form of GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

GATE Exam Dates 2024

Candidates can check below schedule-wise dates of GATE 2024:

Day and Date Time (IST) Test Papers Saturday; February 3, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session) 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session) TBA Sunday; February 4, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session) 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session) TBA Saturday; February 10, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session) 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session) TBA Sunday; February 11, 2024 9:30 am to 12:30 pm (Forenoon Session) 2:30 to 5:30 pm (Afternoon Session) TBA

