GATE CE2 Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Civil Engineering 12 February Shift 2 Analysis

    GATE CE2 analysis 2023 has been provided here for the exam being held on 12 February. Know about Civil Engineering paper difficulty level, and questions asked in today’s GATE CE2  exam.

    Updated: Feb 12, 2023 18:39 IST
    GATE 2023 CE2 Exam Analysis
    GATE CE2  Analysis 2023: GATE 2023 Shift 2 has concluded. The GATE 2023 Shift 2 CE2 examination was conducted from 2:30 to 5:30 PM. All those candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 exams will shortly be provided with the complete examination details, exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam and topic wise weightage. 

    IIT Kanpur has completed the CE1 Exam conducted in the morning session from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 Shift 1 exam have termed the paper to be Moderate to tough. Students who appeared in the first session of the CE1 exam can check the complete GATE 2023 Exam-related details here. 

    GATE 2023 CE2 Shift 2 Paper Analysis

    IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 CE2 Shift 2 exams on February 12, 2023. According to the candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 exams, the CE2 paper was moderate in difficulty level.

    Hydrology, Engineering, Mathematics, Irrigation, SOM+Structure, and Environmental Engineering were some of the topics with the most questions.

     

    GATE 2023 Exam Pattern

    The GATE 2023 Examination has been conducted in a computer-based mode. Candidates can check here the GATE 2023 Exam pattern, marking scheme and other details here. 

    Particulars

    Details

    Examination Mode

    Computer-Based Test (Online)

    Duration

    3 Hours

    Sections in Paper
    • General Aptitude (GA)
    • Candidate Selected Subject

    Type of Questions
    • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
    • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
    • Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

    Number of Questions

    65 Questions (including 10 questions from General Aptitude)

    Total Marks

    100 Marks

    Marking Scheme

    All of the questions will be worth 1 or 2 marks

    GATE Negative Marking

    For 1 Mark Question - 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

    For 2 Mark Question, 2/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

    No negative marking for Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

    NO negative marking for MSQ & NAT

    GATE CE-2 Paper Analysis February 12

    The GATE 2023 CE2 examination was conducted in the second shift from 2:30 to 5:30 PM. The examination was conducted in the computer-based mode across the various designated exam centre. Candidates who have appeared for the GATE 2023 CE2 Examination can check here the complete exam analysis, difficulty level of the paper, questions asked, topic-wise weightage and other details. 

    Also Read: GATE CE-1 Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Civil Engineering 12 February Analysis

