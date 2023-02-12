GATE CE-1 Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Civil Engineering 12 February Analysis

GATE CE-1 Analysis 2023: GATE 2023 Day 4 exam Shift 1 has concluded. According to the details given, students have termed the GATE 2023 CE1 examination as moderate to tough on the difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the GATE 2023 Shift 1 examination analysis and other details here.

This article will provide students with the initial response of exam takers, the types of questions asked, the sectional division of the questions, the difficulty level, and the weightage given to topics in the CE-1 exam.

GATE CE-1 Paper Analysis February 12

According to the analysis given by students who have appeared for the exams, the GATE 2023 Civil Engineering examination was moderate to tough.

Students who have appeared for the exam have also stated that a majority of the questions were from Foundation/ Geotech.

The Geotechnical Engineering was given 17 marks weightage, Environmental Engineering was given 13 marks, Hydrology has 5 marks, maths has a weightage of 13 marks and FM and OCF were given 7 marks

The topics with the maximum number of questions were from Engineering Mathematics, Geo-Technical Engineering, Environmental Engineering and Hydrology.

GATE Civil Engineering Exam Pattern 2023

The GATE 2023 exams are being conducted in the Computer-based mode. Students are required to answer multiple-choice questions for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the details GATE 2023 Exam Pattern below.

Particulars Details Examination Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Duration 3 Hours Sections in Paper General Aptitude (GA)

Candidate Selected Subject Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions Number of Questions 65 Questions (including 10 questions from General Aptitude) Total Marks 100 Marks Marking Scheme All of the questions will be worth 1 or 2 marks GATE Negative Marking For 1 Mark Question - 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. For 2 Mark Question, 2/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response. No negative marking for Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions NO negative marking for MSQ & NAT

Candidates are advised to keep watching this space to get details of the GATE 2023 SE-1 Analysis

