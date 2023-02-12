    GATE CE-1 Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Civil Engineering 12 February Analysis

    GATE CE-1 analysis 2023 has been provided here for the exam being held on 12 February. Know about Civil Engineering paper difficulty level, and questions asked in today's GATE CE-1 exam.

    Updated: Feb 12, 2023 15:26 IST
    GATE CE-1 Analysis 2023:  GATE 2023 Day 4 exam Shift 1 has concluded. According to the details given, students have termed the GATE 2023 CE1 examination as moderate to tough on the difficulty level. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the  GATE 2023 Shift 1 examination analysis and other details here.

    This article will provide students with the initial response of exam takers, the types of questions asked, the sectional division of the questions, the difficulty level, and the weightage given to topics in the CE-1 exam. 

    GATE CE-1 Paper Analysis February 12

    • According to the analysis given by students who have appeared for the exams, the GATE 2023 Civil Engineering examination was moderate to tough.
    • Students who have appeared for the exam have also stated that a majority of the questions were from Foundation/ Geotech. 
    • The Geotechnical Engineering was given 17 marks weightage, Environmental Engineering was given 13 marks, Hydrology has 5 marks, maths has a weightage of 13 marks and FM and OCF were given 7 marks 
    • The topics with the maximum number of questions were from Engineering Mathematics, Geo-Technical Engineering, Environmental Engineering and Hydrology.

    GATE Civil Engineering Exam Pattern 2023

    The GATE 2023 exams are being conducted in the Computer-based mode. Students are required to answer multiple-choice questions for a duration of 3 hours. Candidates can check the details GATE 2023 Exam Pattern below.

    Particulars

    Details

    Examination Mode

    Computer-Based Test (Online)

    Duration

    3 Hours

    Sections in Paper
    • General Aptitude (GA)
    • Candidate Selected Subject

    Type of Questions
    • Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
    • Multiple Select Questions (MSQs)
    • Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions

    Number of Questions

    65 Questions (including 10 questions from General Aptitude)

    Total Marks

    100 Marks

    Marking Scheme

    All of the questions will be worth 1 or 2 marks

    GATE Negative Marking

    For 1 Mark Question - 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

    For 2 Mark Question, 2/3 marks will be deducted for every incorrect response.

    No negative marking for Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions

    NO negative marking for MSQ & NAT

    Candidates are advised to keep watching this space to get details of the GATE 2023 SE-1 Analysis

    FAQ

    What is the GATE paper pattern for CE?

    According to the exam pattern given on the official website General Aptitude: 15 Marks + Engineering Mathematics**: 13 Marks + Subject Questions: 72 Marks = Total: 100 Marks

    How hard is GATE CE?

    GATE 2023 CE Examination first shift has now concluded. Students can keep visiting this space to check the difficulty level of the CE Exam.
