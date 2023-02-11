    GATE CH Paper Analysis 2023: Check GATE Chemical Engineering (February 11) Exam Analysis

    GATE CH analysis 2023 will soon be provided here for the exam being held on February 11. Know about Chemical Engineering paper difficulty level, and questions asked in today’s GATE exam.

    Updated: Feb 11, 2023 15:57 IST
    GATE CH Paper Analysis 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exam 2023 for M. Tech/Ph.D courses and PSU jobs. GATE day 3 exam is being held today. The first shift of GATE exam concluded at 12:30 pm and second shift is held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for various engineering disciplines. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam must carry their GATE admit card 2023 and follow dress code for the exam

    GATE CH (Chemical Engineering) paper is being held in a single shift from 2:30 to 5:30 pm on February 11, 2023. Jagran Josh will provide the detailed GATE Chemical Engineering analysis 2023 based on the candidate’s feedback. GATE CH exam analysis includes the difficulty level of the sections, weightage of the topics, test pattern, number of good attempts and GATE CH expected cut-off. Candidates can check the detailed GATE CH exam analysis 2023 here. 

    To appear for the GATE Chemical Engineering 2023 exam, candidates have to reach at the exam hall an hour early. A virtual calculator will be provided to the candidates, hence, they are not allowed to carry their own calculators. They do not need to carry a pen or paper as these items will be provided by the exam conducting authorities. They can bring hand sanitiser and water in transparent bottles. After the completion of the PG engineering exam, candidates will be able to check the official GATE answer key on the IIT Kanpur website. 

    The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur is conducting the GATE 2023 CH paper on February 11 in shift 2. Candidates will be provided with the GATE CH paper analysis 2023 soon after the exam gets over. The GATE CH exam analysis will be provided based on the candidate's feedback and the expert's analysis. 

    GATE CH Exam Analysis 2023, February 11 - Questions Asked in Today’s GATE CH Paper

    Along with the GATE CH paper review, candidates can also check GATE memory-based questions asked on February 11 as per the feedback received from those who appeared for the exam. With the help of GATE CH memory-based questions, they will be able to know the actual questions that were asked in the exam. The expert review for the question paper is expected soon. Check GATE CH paper analysis and question paper review here. 

    FAQ

    Where can I check GATE CH paper analysis 2023?

    Those who appeared in PG engineering exam can check GATE CH paper analysis 2023 here on this page, once the exam gets over.

    What is the difficulty level of the GATE CH 2023 exam on February 11?

    The difficulty level of GATE Chemical Engineering 2023 will be provided once the exam gets over.

    What are good attempts in the GATE CH 2023 exam?

    Once the exam gets over for GATE Chemical Engineering 2023, the same will be provided.
