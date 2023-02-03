GATE Exam Dress Code 2023: Check the Dress Code, Required Documents, and Banned Items for the GATE 2023

GATE 2023 Dress Code: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be conducting the GATE 2023 exams from tomorrow - February 4, 2023. As per the schedule provided, the GATE 2023 exams will be conducted on February 4, 5 and 11, 12, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can check here the complete dress code prescribed to be followed by the candidates on the exam day.

Following the GATE 2023 guidelines is mandatory for the students on the day of the exam. The details regarding the GATE 2023 dress code will also be mentioned on the GATE 2023 Admit Card. The GATE 2023 Dress code will also include items which are prohibited to be carried by the students on exam day.

GATE 2023 Dress Code

According to the instructions provided, candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams are advised to follow the GATE 2023 Dress code instructions without fail. Students who do not follow the GATE 2023 dress code will not be permitted to appear for the exam. The detailed GATE 2023 Dress Code to be followed by the male and female candidates is provided below.

GATE 2023: Dress Code to be followed for Male Candidates

Male candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 exams are required to keep in mind the following dress code when appearing for the exams.

Candidates are advised not to wear clothes with metallic items or buttons on them

Students must avoid wearing clothes containing pockets

Caps/ mufflers or any cloth covering the head is not allowed

Lightweight and comfortable clothes are preferred to avoid any kind of discomfort during the exam

Candidates are not allowed to wear any kind of jewellery or ornaments such as rings, watches, belts etc.

Candidates are advised to avoid shoes or any items covering their feet and instead opt for flip-flops or sandals.

Students are not allowed to wear goggles, rinds, bracelets or any other items as well

GATE 2023: Dress Code to be followed by Female Candidates

The dress code to be followed for the GATE 2023 exams by female candidates is as follows

Female candidates must avoid wearing stole/dupattas, scarfs, shrugs etc

Students must also avoid wearing any kind of jewellery or ornaments, metallic items or any clothing containing metal

Students are advised to wear comfortable clothes to avoid any discomfort on the day of the exam.

Like the male candidates, female candidates are also advised to wear Flip-Flips or sandals and avoid any shoes which cover the feet.

Goggles, rinds, bracelets, watches, belts and other such items are prohibited at the exam centre.

What not to carry to the GATE 2023 Exam Centre

Candidates appearing for the GATE 2023 Exams must keep in mind the list of items which are prohibited and cannot be carried by students to the exam centre.

Electronic devices like phones, calculators, log tables, pagers, tablets, laptops etc are not allowed inside the exam hall

Students are not allowed to keep books, notebooks, paper pen pencil, or geometry

Documents other than GATE 2023 Admit Card, ID proof

