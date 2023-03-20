GATE COAP 2023 Registrations Commence, Check Seat Allotment Round Schedule Here

GATE COAP 2023: The GATE COAP 2023 Registration process has commenced. Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can complete the GATE COAP 2023 Registration process through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the GATE COAP Round 1 seat allotment process will begin on May 20, 2023. Candidates with a valid GATE Result from 2023, 2022, and 2023 will be eligible to participate in the GATE COAP 2023. Candidates who have qualified the GATE 2023 exams can register for the seat allotment process through the link available on the COAP website.

The GATE COAP 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - coap.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to complete the GATE 2023 COAP Registrations 2023.

GATE COAP 2023 - Schedule

The GATE 2023 COAP Schedule for seat allotment is now available. A total of five rounds will be conducted for the GATE COAP 2023 Counselling. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

Event Dates GATE COAP 2023 Registrations March 18 2023 COAP Round 1 May 20 (10:00 AM) to May 22 (09:00 AM) COAP Round 2 May 27 (10:00 AM) to May 29 (09:00 AM) COAP Round 3 June 3 (10:00 AM) to June 5 (09:00 AM) COAP Round 4 June 10 (10:00 AM) to June 12 (09:00 AM) COAP Round 5 June 17 (10:00 AM) to June 19 (09:00 AM)

What is COAP?

The Common Offer Acceptance Portal is for the candidates who have qualified the GATE Exams and are eligible to apply for admission to the M.Tech courses offered in IITs, IISc and participating institutions. Candidates can check the GATE 2023 COAP seat allotment result on the official website based on the choices entered by the students.

GATE COAP 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the GATE 2023 COAP must have a valid GATE score from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Students with higher scores need to enter the same during the registration process.

Students with a GATE 2023 score in more than one paper are also required to provide all the details when registering.

GATE 2023 COAP Registrations

Candidates eligible to apply for the GATE 2023 COAP can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit the GATE COAP 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Register/ Login link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Enter the choices as per the order of preference

Step 5: Click on the final submission link

GATE COAP 2023 Registration Link - Click Here

Candidates are advised to keep visiting this page for regular updates on GATE COAP 2023.

