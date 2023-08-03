GATE notification 2024 to release soon, check IIT Bombay cut-off for MTech programmes for previous years

GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering notification is expected to be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. Along with the notification, the officials will also release the registration details for GATE 2024. Those interested can check details about the MTech entrance exam on the official website: gate.iisc.ac.in.
Through GATE 2024, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes. Candidates who qualify for GATE will be eligible for MTech admission to IITs. Every institute will release cut-offs for different engineering papers on the basis of the results.
Who are eligible for GATE 2024?
Candidates who wish to appear for the GATE entrance exam need to fulfill the GATE eligibility criteria. The authorities will release the GATE eligibility criteria 2024 along with the official notification. Till then, candidates can check eligibility criteria based on last year:
- A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.
- Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce.
IIT Bombay cut-offs for MTech courses
Candidates can check category-wise cutoff of IIT Bombay for last year:
|
Subjects
|
MTech Programme
|
GATE Paper
|
General
|
OBC-NCL
|
SC/ST
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Science and Engineering
|
CS
|
750
|
675
|
500
|
Mechanical Engineering
|
Thermal and Fluids Engineering
|
ME
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Design Engineering
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Manufacturing Engineering
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Electrical Engineering
|
Communication Engineering
|
EE,CS,EC
|
510
|
459
|
340
|
Control & Computing
|
EE,CS,EC,IN
|
Power Electronics and Power Systems
|
EE,EC,IN
|
Microelectronics
|
EE,PH,CS,EC,IN
|
Electronics
|
EE,EC,IN,CS
|
Civil engineering
|
Transportation Systems Engineering
|
CE
|
700
|
630
|
467
|
Geotechnical Engineering
|
650
|
585
|
433
|
Water Resources Engineering
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Structural Engineering
|
675
|
608
|
450
|
Ocean Engineering
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Remote sensing
|
600
|
540
|
400
|
Construction technology and management
|
650
|
585
|
433
|
Chemical engineering
|
Chemical engineering
|
CH
|
600
|
540
|
400
