GATE notification 2024 to release soon, check IIT Bombay cut-off for MTech programmes for previous years

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering notification will be released soon for admission to master's programmes. The GATE 2024 exam and registration dates are expected to be announced soon on the official website. Check last year’s IIT Bombay cutoff here

Updated: Aug 3, 2023 11:50 IST
GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering notification is expected to be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. Along with the notification, the officials will also release the registration details for GATE 2024. Those interested can check details about the MTech entrance exam on the official website: gate.iisc.ac.in. 

Through GATE 2024, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes. Candidates who qualify for GATE will be eligible for MTech admission to IITs. Every institute will release cut-offs for different engineering papers on the basis of the results. 

Who are eligible for GATE 2024? 

Candidates who wish to appear for the GATE entrance exam need to fulfill the GATE eligibility criteria. The authorities will release the GATE eligibility criteria 2024 along with the official notification. Till then, candidates can check eligibility criteria based on last year: 

  • A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.
  • Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce.

IIT Bombay cut-offs for MTech courses

Candidates can check category-wise cutoff of IIT Bombay for last year: 

Subjects 

MTech Programme

GATE Paper

General

OBC-NCL

SC/ST

Computer Science

Computer Science and Engineering

CS

750

675

500

Mechanical Engineering

Thermal and Fluids Engineering

ME

600

540

400

Design Engineering

600

540

400

Manufacturing Engineering

600

540

400

Electrical Engineering

Communication Engineering

EE,CS,EC

510

459

340

Control & Computing

EE,CS,EC,IN

Power Electronics and Power Systems

EE,EC,IN

Microelectronics

EE,PH,CS,EC,IN

Electronics

EE,EC,IN,CS

Civil engineering

Transportation Systems Engineering

CE

700

630

467

Geotechnical Engineering

650

585

433

Water Resources Engineering

600

540

400

Structural Engineering

675

608

450

Ocean Engineering

600

540

400

Remote sensing

600

540

400

Construction technology and management

650

585

433

Chemical engineering

Chemical engineering

CH

600

540

400

