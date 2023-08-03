GATE notification 2024 to release soon, check IIT Bombay cut-off for MTech programmes for previous years

GATE 2024: The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering notification is expected to be released by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru soon. Along with the notification, the officials will also release the registration details for GATE 2024. Those interested can check details about the MTech entrance exam on the official website: gate.iisc.ac.in.

Through GATE 2024, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will offer admission to their MTech programmes. Candidates who qualify for GATE will be eligible for MTech admission to IITs. Every institute will release cut-offs for different engineering papers on the basis of the results.

Who are eligible for GATE 2024?

Candidates who wish to appear for the GATE entrance exam need to fulfill the GATE eligibility criteria. The authorities will release the GATE eligibility criteria 2024 along with the official notification. Till then, candidates can check eligibility criteria based on last year:

A candidate who is currently studying in the 3rd or higher years of any undergraduate degree program OR has already completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts is eligible for appearing in the GATE 2024 exam.

Candidates who have obtained/are pursuing their qualifying degree from countries other than India: Must be currently in the 3rd or higher years or completed their Bachelor’s degree (duration: at least 3 years) in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Arts/ Commerce.

IIT Bombay cut-offs for MTech courses

Candidates can check category-wise cutoff of IIT Bombay for last year:

Subjects MTech Programme GATE Paper General OBC-NCL SC/ST Computer Science Computer Science and Engineering CS 750 675 500 Mechanical Engineering Thermal and Fluids Engineering ME 600 540 400 Design Engineering 600 540 400 Manufacturing Engineering 600 540 400 Electrical Engineering Communication Engineering EE,CS,EC 510 459 340 Control & Computing EE,CS,EC,IN Power Electronics and Power Systems EE,EC,IN Microelectronics EE,PH,CS,EC,IN Electronics EE,EC,IN,CS Civil engineering Transportation Systems Engineering CE 700 630 467 Geotechnical Engineering 650 585 433 Water Resources Engineering 600 540 400 Structural Engineering 675 608 450 Ocean Engineering 600 540 400 Remote sensing 600 540 400 Construction technology and management 650 585 433 Chemical engineering Chemical engineering CH 600 540 400

