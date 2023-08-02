GGTU BSc 3rd Year Result Declared; Get Direct Link Here

GGTU BSc 3rd Year Result 2023: Govind Guru Tribal University, Banswara, GGTU has declared the results for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) 3rd year today: August 8, 2023. Students who appeared in the part III exams can check out the scorecard on the official website: ggtuexam.com by entering the login credentials.

The GGTU BSc result 2023 comprises various important information such as Student name, date of birth, parent’s name, subject name and marks, CGPA score, overall percentage, qualifying status, etc. Previously, the varsities announced the results of the BCom Part III exams on July 28, 2023.

GGTU BSc 3rd Year Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the scorecard is provided below:

GGTU BSc Result 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check GGTU BSc 3rd Year Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the exams can check out the steps to access the results below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ggtuexam.com

Step 2: Now, go to the examination tab and click on the results

Step 3: Choose UG result and then select BSc 3rd year result link

Step 4: Enter the roll number or your and father’s name and submit

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the mark sheet

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

GGTU BSc Result 2023: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation?

Yes, students who are not satisfied with their GGTU BSc 3rd Year Result 2023 can apply for re-evaluation on the official website. The reassessment results are usually announced after 15-20 days of form submission. Students have to pay the required fee in order to apply for re-evaluation.

