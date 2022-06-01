Goa Board Class 10 Results 2022 OUT: Girls outshine boys with 93.91%

Goa Board Class 10 Results 2022 OUT: Goa Board has announced the Goa SSC Results 2022 on the official website. As per board officials, Goa Board has recorded 84.75% overall pass percentage. Girls have outshined boys with an overall pass percentage of 93.91% while the pass percentage for boys is 91.62%.

Finally the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the GBSHSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website. Students who have been waiting for the declaration of the GBSHSE SSC Results 2022 can now visit the link provided on the official website of the board or click on the link provided here to check the Goa Board SSC Results 2022. To check the Goa SSC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the seat number and the school index number in the result link available.

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announced shortly on the official website. To check the GBSHSE 10th Results 2022, students are required to enter the seat number and school index number in the result link. The board has activated the login window but result data is to be released at 5:30 PM. Students are advised to keep refreshing this page for regular updates.

Updated as on June 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be declaring the GBSHSE class 10 Results 2022 on the official website today. As per the details available on the official website of Goa Board, the class 10 Results 2022 will be declared by 5:30 PM Today. Students eagerly awaiting the declaration of the Goa Board 10th results 2022 can keep checking this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the GBSHSE 10th Results 2022.

To check Goa Board 10th Results 2022, students can enter the Class 10 Registration number in the result link given. Students must make sure that they keep their SSC Admit Card with them when checking their examination results. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page as and when the results are announced on the official website.

What are the minimum marks required to qualify the SSC Exams?

Candidates who have appeared for the GBSHSE 10th exams 2022 must note that iit is mandatory for students to score the minimum marks required in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. As per the marking scheme followed students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in the class 10 Goa exams.

What after GBSHSE 10th results 2022

After the Goa board 10th results 2022 are announced, students who were unable to secure the required score will be able to appear for the compartmental exams conducted by the board. The compartment exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared. The applications for the GBSHSE 10th compartmental exams will be available shortly after the exams are conducted.

