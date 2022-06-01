Goa SSC 10th Result 2022 Declared Live: Check GBSHSE Board Class 10 Results at @gbshse.info

Goa Board SSC 10th Result 2022, GBSHSE Goa Class 10 Result Live Updates: Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the GBSHSE Goa SSC result 2022 today. The results has been announced by the Board at 5.30 pm in a press meeting. Students who have appeared for the Class 10 exam can check the result on the official site of GBSHSE - gbshse.info. The formal press meet for the declaration of Goa Board 10th Result 2022 was held at the conference hall of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa by the Chairman of the Board, Bhagirath G. Shetye. Now, students will be able to access the same conveniently access the same online via the link placed below:
Check Goa GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Live Now)
As per the statistics shared by the Goa Board, a total of 20572 students have appeared for the exam and are waiting for the GBSHSE SSC Result 2022. Along with declaring the results, the Board has also shared the key statistical highlights including overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage and other details as well. Students are advised to stay tuned to this page for latest updates.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on Goa SSC Result 2022!
01 Jun 05:48 PMGoa Board 10th Result, Check Talukawise Statistics
01 Jun 05:45 PMGoa Board 10th Result 2022 Statistics
Check Goa SSC result 2022 statistics here -
#Goa SSC Result 2022 Declared https://t.co/H487X13GDR— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) June 1, 2022
01 Jun 05:41 PM92.75 percent Students Pass in Goa Board 10th Result 2022
This year, 20345 students appeared for the exam out of whom 18,869 students passed it. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 92.75%.
01 Jun 05:38 PMGoa Board 10th Result 2022 Press Conference
Check Goa SSC result press conference video here -
01 Jun 05:36 PMGoa Board 10th Result 2022 Declared
As per the recent updates, the final Goa Board SSC result 2022 has been announced in online mode on the official website gbshse.info. Students can check the Goa SSC result 2022 by entering their seat number in the result window.
01 Jun 05:26 PMLast Year Statistics of Goa Board Result for Class 10
In 2021, the result was declared based on internal assessment and a special scheme designed to finalise result based on class 9 and 10 internal marks for March 2021 exam and the pass percentage was 99.72 percent.
01 Jun 05:18 PMBoard Chairman to announce Goa Class 10 Result 2022 Shortly
Goa Board SSC Result 2022 will be declared in the Conference Hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The Chairman of the Board, Bhagirath G. Shetye will announce the result at the press conference shortly.
01 Jun 05:12 PMCheck Minimum Marks To Pass in Goa Board SSC Results 2022
To pass in Goa Board class 10th results, students will have secure at least 33% marks in the exam. Students who have appeared for the GBSHSE 10th exams 2022 must note that it is mandatory for students to score the minimum marks required to be considered pass in the examinations.
Also Read: Goa Board Class 10 Results 2022: Check Minimum Marks required to qualify exams
01 Jun 05:02 PMGoa Board 10th Result 2022 Login Window Available
As per updates, the Goa board has provided the login window to check the class 10th result, however, it will be activated at 5.30 PM for the students to check the GBSHSE 10th result by using their login credentials.
01 Jun 04:58 PMList of Websites to Check Goa Board SSC result 2022
After the declaration of Goa 10th result 2022, students can check it at different websites - gbshse.info, gbshse.gov.in or results.gbshsegoa.net. They need to use their login credentials to download the Goa Board 10th digital marksheet.
Also Read: Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Goa Board Class 10 Result Link Here
01 Jun 04:48 PMGBSHSE 10th Result Login Window
The login window of Goa SSC will look like the image provided below -
01 Jun 04:38 PMGoa Board SSC 2022 Result Marksheet
After the declaration of the Goa 10th result 2022, students will be able to collect the mark sheets from the allotted centres after few days. The board will issue a detailed curriculum soon after the declaration of GBSHSE result regarding the distribution of the Goa board SSC result 2022 marksheet.
01 Jun 04:20 PMKnow When Where and How to Check Goa Class 10 Results 2022?
The Goa Board will declare the GBSHSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website today. To check the Goa Board SSC result 2022, students are required to use their seat number in the login window. GBSHSE 10th Results 2022 will be made available on the website - gbshse.info.
Also Read: GBSHSE 10th Result 2022: Check When Where and How to Check Class 10 Results
01 Jun 04:01 PMGBSHSE 10th Result 2022 Today
01 Jun 03:43 PMGoa Board SSC Result 2022 Today at 5:30 pm
GBSHSE 10th result 2022 will be released today, on 1st June 2022 at 5:30 pm. Students can check Goa board SSC results 2022 through different methods. Goa SSC results 2022 can be checked via websites - gbshse.info.
01 Jun 03:10 PMGoa SSC Results 2022: Seat Number required to search for Class 10th result
The students need to keep their seat number handy to search for Goa SSC Results 2022. The seat number is mentioned in the admit card.
01 Jun 03:04 PMGoa SSC Board Result 2022 to be declared at 5.30pm
As per the official notification by GBSHSE, SSC April 2022 Examination results will be declared today at 5.30 pm. Goa Board Chairman Bhagirath G Shetye will brief the result in a press conference.
Check official press note below:
01 Jun 02:13 PMGoa SSC Board Result 2022 Link
Check Goa board 10th result 2022 on the official website- gbshse.gov.in.
01 Jun 01:45 PMGoa SSC Result 2022: Consolidated Result Sheet to be Available on June 3rd
The consolidated result sheet of GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 will be available for download from 9 am on June 3, 2022.
01 Jun 01:30 PMGoa SSC Result 2021 Pass Percentage
The Goa SSC Board Result 2021 pass percentage was 99.72 percent.
01 Jun 01:21 PMGoa SSC Board Result 2022: Grading System
|
Marks Range (%)
|
Grade
|
Description
|
91- 100
|
A
|
Outstanding
|
81-90
|
B
|
Excellent
|
71-80
|
C
|
Very Good
|
61-70
|
D
|
Good
|
51-60
|
E
|
Above Average
|
41-50
|
F
|
Average
|
33-40
|
G
|
Fair
|
21- 32
|
H
|
Marginal
|
Below 21
|
I
|
Unsatisfactor
01 Jun 01:03 PMGoa SSC Results 2022: Check GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 through SMS
The students can check their GBSHSE SSC Result 2022 through SMS by following the below steps-
Step 1- Open Text Message Window
Step 2- Type RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLL NO
Step 3- Send SMS to 56263/5676750.
01 Jun 12:51 PMGBSHSE SSC result 2022: Websites to check Goa SSC Board Result
The Goa SSC Results 2022 will be announced after 5.30 pm. The students can check their Class 10 result on the following official websites-
01 Jun 12:10 PMGoa Board SSC Results 2022: Result Booklet to be released
01 Jun 11:44 AMGoa SSC Results 2022: Goa Board Chairman to address Press Conference at 5.30
The Goa Board Chairman, Bhagirath G. Shetye to chair a press conference at 5.30 pm to announce the Goa SSC Results 2022 at the Conference Hall in the Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.
01 Jun 10:38 AMGoa Board SSC 2021 Exam
In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Last year, the GBSHSE did not conduct the SSC board examination due to COVID-19. The students were marked on the basis of the internal assessment.
01 Jun 09:38 AMGoa Board SSC Result 2022 Toppers List
ALong with the Goa SSC results 2022, the GBSHSE will also release the Goa Board Toppers 2022 list this time. Nearly 20,000 students gave these class 10 exams and are now waiting for their results.
01 Jun 08:38 AMTwo Term Exam Format for Goa SSC Result 2022
As mentioned earlier, the Goa Board SSC Result 2022 being declared today is based on the Two-Term Exam format which was adopted by the board in the light of the pandemic situation. In line with this, the Term 1 Exam of Goa 10th Class students were held as an objective test which consisted of MCQs or Multiple-Choice Questions only. On the other hand, in the Term 2 Exam of GBSHSE 10th Class Results, students were assessed on the basis of subjective/descriptive questions. Apart from this, the Goa 10th Class Results will also be based on the internal assessment under which three periodic tests were held to assess students.
Goa Board 10th Result 2022 Formula/components
01 Jun 08:13 AMGoa SSC Result Marksheets Distribution
Today i.e., on 1st June, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will only declare the Goa SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students in digital format only. Reports indicate that, Following the online declaration of Goa SSC Results, the heads of the schools will be able to collect the original marksheets and passing certificates for the students who are registered from their institution from district headquarters from 3rd June 2022. After this collection, marksheet distribution camps will be organized for students at their respective schools.
01 Jun 07:41 AMGoa Board 10th Result 2022: Number of Students
As per the official notice released by the Goa Board Office, a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Class 10 Board Exams held across the two terms. Today, all of these students will receive their Goa SSC Result 2022 for Secondary Board Exams. Of the total number, 10042 are female students while the rest 10530 are male students. The detailed break-up of the gender-wise and category-wise number of students is provided in the table below:
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Total
|
Overall
|
10530
|
10042
|
20572
|
CWSN Students
|
302
|
184
|
486
|
ITI Candidates
|
35
|
02
|
37
|
Private Candidates
|
111
|
41
|
152
|
NSQF Candidates
|
1337
|
1152
|
2489
01 Jun 07:02 AMGoa Board SSC Result 2022: Exam Dates
For 2022 session, the Goa Board SSC Exam 2022 was held in two terms owing to the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic. The Goa Board 10th Term 1 Exam was held from 1st December 2021 to 12th January 2022. On similar lines the Term 2 Exam was held from 5th to 26th April 2022. Today, the final Goa SSC Result 2022 will be declared by the board which will be consist of students’ performance in both the Term Exams.
|
Event
|
Date / Dates
|
Goa Board SSC Term 1 Exam 2022
|
1st Dec 2021 to 12th January 2022
|
Goa Board SSC Term 2 Exam 2022
|
5th to 26th April 2022
|
GBSHSE SSC Result 2022
|
1st June 2022
01 Jun 06:49 AMGBSHSE SSC Result 2022 Today @ 5: 30 PM
As per the official notice released by the Goa Board Office in Alto Betim, the SSC Results for Class 10 students will be declared today evening at 5:30 PM. The declaration will be done a brief press meet which will be addressed by GBSHSE Chairman, following which the results will be made available to the students online via official website gbshse.info.
31 May 08:01 PMGoa Board SSC 2022 Final Result
The Goa Board had conducted the SSC exam in two terms. So, the Goa Class 10th results 2022 that is to be announced on 1st June (tomorrow) are the final results which will be based on the marks secured by students in both the term exams.
31 May 07:32 PMWhat details are required to check Goa SSC result 2022?
To access GBSHSE SSC result 2022, students will need to provide their seat number on the website to get their digital scorecard. In addition to this, students will also have to enter the security captcha displayed on the screen. The details required to check Goa 10th board are -
31 May 07:01 PMWhere To Check Goa Board Class 10 Results?
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa SSC Result 2022 on its official website. Students who have appeared for the exam can log onto the any of the following websites provided below -
31 May 06:30 PMGoa SSC Result 2022 Press Note
31 May 06:03 PMHow To Check GBSHSE Class 10 Result 2022?
The steps to check the Goa SSC result is provided below -
31 May 05:40 PMGBSHSE 10th Result 2022 Statistics
This year a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girls. The Goa boars SSC examination was held in 31 centres and 173 sub centres across the state.
31 May 05:15 PMGoa Board SSC Result 2022 Website
After the declaration of GBSHSE class 10th result, students will have to visit the official website - gbshse.info. The date and time for the announcement of Goa SSC result have been released on the official website. Check the image of the official website below -
31 May 04:50 PMGoa SSC Result 2022 Consolidated Marksheet
As per the notice released on the official website of the Goa Board, the consolidated GBSHSE 10th results sheets will be available for download from 3rd June at 9 AM. The Goa board term 2 exam was conducted from 5th to 26th April 2022.
31 May 04:40 PMCheck GBSHSE Goa Class 10 Result 2022 Notice Here
31 May 04:30 PMHow To Check Goa SSC Result 2022?
31 May 04:20 PMGoa Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022 Tomorrow
The Goa Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced the SSC result date and time. The authorities will declare the Goa Board class 10th result at 5:30 pm on 1st June 2022. The GBSHSE SSC results will be announced through a press conference in the conference hall of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa by the Chairman of the Board, Bhagirath G. Shetye.