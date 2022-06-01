GBSHSE 10th Result 2022: Check When Where and How to Check Class 10 Results

Goa Board 10th Results 2022: Credentials to check GBSHSE 10th Results

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will be announcing the GBSHSE SSC Results 2022 on the official website by 5:30 PM. To check the Goa Board 10th Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the Class 10 Registration number mentioned in the Admit Card of the students. Candidates can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the Goa Board 10th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 1, 2022 at 11:50 AM

GBSHSE SSC Results 2022: When is the Goa Board 10th Result 2022 Expected?

Updated as on June 1, 2022 @ 10:58 AM

Where to Check GBSHSE 10th Results 2022

When to check GBSHSE 10th Results 2022

How to check GBSHSE 10th Results 2022.

Goa Board class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of the board today. Candidates can check the Goa SSC Results 2022 by clicking on the class 10 result link provided on the website and entering the class 10 registration number in the result link given. The registration number is available on the hall tickets of the students. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the GBSHSE official website

Step 2: Click on the class 10 Result link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the GBSHSE 10th registration number in the result link

Step 4: The Goa Board 10th result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Goa Board 10th results 2022 for further reference

