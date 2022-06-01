Goa Board SSC Result 2022: Get List of Websites to Check Goa Board Class 10 Result Link Here

Goa SSC Result 2022, Goa Board Class 10th Result Link: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the result of the Goa 10th result 2022 today. They can check their Goa Board SSC result on the official website - gbshse.info. To check the result, students will have to enter their seat number in the login window. Once declared, students will also get access to Goa Class 10 Results 2022 via the direct link to the official website here on this page.

The online Goa 10th result 2022 will be provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration Goa SSC result. This year a total of 20572 students have appeared for the Goa board SSC examination out of which 10530 are boys and 10042 are girls.

Where To Check the Goa SSC Result 2022?

To check GBSHSE 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy traffic as 20572 students took the exam, there might be chances that the official website of the Goa board might get slow. However, students can check their Goa SSC result at these websites -

gbshse.info

gbshse.gov.in

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Goa Board 10th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their GBSHSE SSC result via SMS.

How To Check Goa SSC Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the GBSHSE class 10 results via SMS. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then type - GOA10<Space>SEAT NUMBER and further, they need to send it to 56263/ 58888/5676750/ 54242.

Final Goa Board 10th 2022 Result

As per the updates, the Goa Class 10th results 2022 will be the final results based on the marks secured by students in both the term exams. For this academic session because of the pandemic, the Goa Board had conducted the SSC exam in two terms. Earlier, the Board announced Term 1 Goa Board results and made the marks available for the same to the schools for tabulation purposes.

Goa Board SSC Result Statistics

In 2021, a total number of 23,967 students registered for the exam, and 23,900 were promoted by the board. Girls had outperformed boys in the result by recording a 99.98 passing percentage. Whereas, 99.50 per cent of boys passed the class 10 board exams.

Also Read: GBSHSE 10th Result 2022: Check When Where and How to Check Class 10 Results