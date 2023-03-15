Goa Board HSSC 2023 Term 2 Exam Begins Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

Goa Board HSSC 2023 Term 2 Exam: As per the official schedule, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has started the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams today i.e. March 15, 2023. The Board conducted the English and Marathi exams from 9.30 to 11.00 today. Students appearing for the Goa Term 2 Exams 2023 must keep the exam day guidelines in mind.

They must carry the Goa Board HSSC 2023 Admit Card and a valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Students must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam. They can check out the list of important protocols here.

Goa Board HSSC 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

Students appearing for the Goa Board HSSC 2023 Exams must follow the important guidelines in the exam hall. They can check out a few exam day guidelines here-

Students are required to carry the admit card along with valid ID proof.

They must reach the exam hall at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

No one is allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic device- smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall.

They can carry transparent stationery items for the exam.

They must wear the school uniform for Goa Board HSSC 2023 Exams

No one shall try to communicate with one another while the examination is going on.

Those who fail to align with the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

Goa Board HSSC Timetable 2023

Subjects Date Marathi Language I, English Language I, English Language I (CWSN) March 15, 2023 Automobile, Health Care, Retail, Tourism & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Apparel, Construction, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Electronics-Installation Technician, Electronics Field Technician, Logistics Management, Painting March 16, 2023 Accountancy, Physics, History, History (CSWN) March 17, 2023 Political Science, Political Science (CSWN) March 18, 2023 Mathematics, Mathematics & Statistics, Secretarial Practice, Secretarial Practice (CWSN) March 20, 2023 Sociology, Sociology (CSWN) March 21, 2023 Chemistry, Business Studies March 23, 2023 Banking, Computer Science, Co-operation, Co-operation (CSWN) March 24, 2023 Psychology, Psychology (CSWN), Cookery March 25, 2023 Biology, Geology, Economics, Economics (CSWN) March 27, 2023 English Language II, Urdu Language II, Sanskrit Language II, French Language II, Portuguese Language II, Konkani Language II, Konkani Language II (CWSN) March 28, 2023 Hindi Language II, Hindi Language II (CWSN) March 29, 2023 Geography, Geography (CSWN) March 31, 2023

