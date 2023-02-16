Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1 Revised, Check GBSHSE 10 Time Table Here

Goa Board SSC Date Sheet 2023: According to recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has changed the exam date for Mathematics Level 1 (Regular). As per the revised date, now Goa Board SSC Mathematics Level 1 exam will be held on April 6, 2023. Students must note that the Goa class 10 Mathematics level 1 exam 2023 will be held along with the Fundamentals of Bakery subject.
Earlier, the Goa SSC Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. They can check as well as download the Goa Board SSC date sheet 2023 in online mode at gbshse.in. As per the announced dates, the Goa SSC 2023 exam will commence on April 1 whereas GBSHSE class 12th exam will start on March 15, 2023.
Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1
|
Subjects
|
Date
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
|
April 6, 2023
|
Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)
|
April 6, 2023
Goa SSC Board Date Sheet 2023
The Goa board Class 10 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 1 to 22, 2023. The Goa board SSC term 2 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am. Check complete schedule below -
|
Subjects
|
Dates
|
First Language
|
April 1, 2023
|
Third Language
|
April 3, 2023
|
Mathematics Level 2
|
April 5, 2023
|
Fundamentals of Bakery
Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)
|
April 6, 2023
|
Second Language
|
April 10, 2023
|
Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)
|
April 11, 2023
|
Science
|
April 12, 2023
|
Drawing and Painting
|
April 13, 2023
|
Social Science, History and Political Science
|
April 15, 2023
|
Social Science Paper 2
Geography and Economics
|
April 17, 2023
|
Automobile
IT/ ITeS
Retail
Beauty and Wellness
Apparel
Construction
Agriculture
Telecommunications
Logistics
Tourism and Hospitality
Electronics
Plumber
Health Care
Banking, Financial Service and Insurance
|
April 18, 2023
|
Basic Floriculture
Desktop Publishing
|
April 19, 2023
|
Pre-Vocational Subjects
|
20-Apr-2023
|
Data Processing
|
21-Apr-2023
|
Basic Cookery
|
22-Apr-2023
