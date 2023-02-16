    Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1 Revised, Check GBSHSE 10 Time Table Here

    Goa Board SSC Date Sheet 2023: GBSHSE has revised the exam date of Mathematics Level 1 (Regular). Earlier, the term 2 Goa class 10 exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. Check revised date here 

    Updated: Feb 16, 2023 13:32 IST
    Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1 Revised
    Goa Board SSC Date Sheet 2023: According to recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has changed the exam date for Mathematics Level 1 (Regular). As per the revised date, now Goa Board SSC Mathematics Level 1 exam will be held on April 6, 2023. Students must note that the Goa class 10 Mathematics level 1 exam 2023 will be held along with the Fundamentals of Bakery subject.

    Earlier, the Goa SSC Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. They can check as well as download the Goa Board SSC date sheet 2023 in online mode at gbshse.in. As per the announced dates, the Goa SSC 2023 exam will commence on April 1 whereas GBSHSE class 12th exam will start on March 15, 2023. 

    Subjects 

    Date

    Fundamentals of Bakery

    April 6, 2023

    Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)

    April 6, 2023

    Goa SSC Board Date Sheet 2023 

    The Goa board Class 10 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 1 to 22, 2023. The Goa board SSC term 2 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am. Check complete schedule below - 

    Subjects

    Dates

    First Language

    April 1, 2023

    Third Language

    April 3, 2023

    Mathematics Level 2

    April 5, 2023

    Fundamentals of Bakery

    Mathematics Level 1 (Regular)

    April 6, 2023

    Second Language

    April 10, 2023

    Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN)

    April 11, 2023

    Science

    April 12, 2023

    Drawing and Painting

    April 13, 2023

    Social Science, History and Political Science

    April 15, 2023

    Social Science Paper 2

    Geography and Economics

    April 17, 2023

    Automobile

    IT/ ITeS

    Retail

    Beauty and Wellness

    Apparel

    Construction

    Agriculture

    Telecommunications

    Logistics

    Tourism and Hospitality

    Electronics

    Plumber

    Health Care

    Banking, Financial Service and Insurance

    April 18, 2023

    Basic Floriculture

    Desktop Publishing

    April 19, 2023

    Pre-Vocational Subjects

    20-Apr-2023

    Data Processing

    21-Apr-2023

    Basic Cookery

    22-Apr-2023

