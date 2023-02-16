Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1 Revised, Check GBSHSE 10 Time Table Here

Goa Board SSC Date Sheet 2023: According to recent updates, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has changed the exam date for Mathematics Level 1 (Regular). As per the revised date, now Goa Board SSC Mathematics Level 1 exam will be held on April 6, 2023. Students must note that the Goa class 10 Mathematics level 1 exam 2023 will be held along with the Fundamentals of Bakery subject.

Earlier, the Goa SSC Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 8, 2023. They can check as well as download the Goa Board SSC date sheet 2023 in online mode at gbshse.in. As per the announced dates, the Goa SSC 2023 exam will commence on April 1 whereas GBSHSE class 12th exam will start on March 15, 2023.

Goa SSC Board Exam Date 2023 For Mathematics Level 1

Subjects Date Fundamentals of Bakery April 6, 2023 Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) April 6, 2023

Goa SSC Board Date Sheet 2023

The Goa board Class 10 term 2 exams will be conducted between April 1 to 22, 2023. The Goa board SSC term 2 exams will start with the First Language paper and conclude with the Basic Cookery. GBSHSE Class 10 exams will start at 9:30 am. Check complete schedule below -

Subjects Dates First Language April 1, 2023 Third Language April 3, 2023 Mathematics Level 2 April 5, 2023 Fundamentals of Bakery Mathematics Level 1 (Regular) April 6, 2023 Second Language April 10, 2023 Tailoring and Cutting (CWSN) April 11, 2023 Science April 12, 2023 Drawing and Painting April 13, 2023 Social Science, History and Political Science April 15, 2023 Social Science Paper 2 Geography and Economics April 17, 2023 Automobile IT/ ITeS Retail Beauty and Wellness Apparel Construction Agriculture Telecommunications Logistics Tourism and Hospitality Electronics Plumber Health Care Banking, Financial Service and Insurance April 18, 2023 Basic Floriculture Desktop Publishing April 19, 2023 Pre-Vocational Subjects 20-Apr-2023 Data Processing 21-Apr-2023 Basic Cookery 22-Apr-2023

