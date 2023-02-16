ISC Board 2023: Class 12th Commerce Exam Today, Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISE) is all set to conduct the Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th Commerce exam today, February 16, 2023, in offline mode. According to the official schedule released, the ISC Board Exams 2023 has begun from Monday, February 13, 2023, onwards.

As per the recent updates, the ISC Class 12th Commerce exam 2023 is scheduled to be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, students must note that the invigilators will start distributing the Commerce question paper at 1.45 pm and candidates will get 15 minutes to go through the question paper.

ISC Board 2023 Exam Timings

According to the official datesheet, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12th Board Examination 2023 timings will be different for each exam. The Art Paper exams will be conducted at the 9 am shift and all the remaining papers will be conducted at the 2 pm shift.

ISC Class 12th Board Exam 2023 Important Guidelines

Candidates who are appearing for the ISC Class 12th Commerce exam 2023 can go through all the important exam day guidelines mentioned below.

Students are advised to reach the examination centre 1 hour prior to the commencement of the ISC Board Exam 2023.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 1.30 pm, try to reach on time.

Candidates are requested to carry their sanitiser, face masks, water bottle and stationery items such as pens/pencils, etc.

Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper and they can start writing the answers at 2 pm.

Students are also advised to not carry any kind of electronic devices such as smartphones, digital watches, or calculators inside the exam hall.

