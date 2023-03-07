    GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till March 13 at gpat.nta.nic.in

    GPAT 2023: NTA has extended the deadline to fill up the application form of GPAT 2023. Candidates can apply for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test 2023 till March 13 at gpat.nta.nic.in. Get direct link here 

    Updated: Mar 7, 2023 16:13 IST
    GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended
    GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended

    GPAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application last date. As per the official notice, the GPAT registration date has been extended till March 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the online GPAT application form 2023 at the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Earlier the last date to register for GPAT was March 6, 2023. 

    Once the application window closes, NTA will activate the GPAT 2023 correction window on March 14. Only registered candidates can make changes to their GPAT registration form 2023. NTA conducts GPAT 2023 in computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes.

    GPAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    GPAT 2023 Dates 

    Events

    Important Dates

    GPAT registration last date

    March 13, 2023 (Extended)

    Last date to pay fee

    March 13, 2023

    GPAT application correction window

    March 14, 2023

    Last date to make changes in GPAT application

    March 16, 2023

    How To Register for GPAT 2023? 

    To appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, candidates have to fill up the registration form. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for GPAT 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA GPAT - gpat.nta.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Registration link for GPAT 2023.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen, register using the required information.
    • 4th Step - Login in using application number and password.
    • 5th Step - Fill in the form, upload all documents and pay the fees.
    • 6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout of the same.  

     

    GPAT 2023 Registration Fee

     

    While applying for GPAT, candidates have to pay the registration fee or else their online form will not be accepted. Candidates can check below GPAT application fee details - 

     

    Category

    Male

    Female 

    General

    Rs 2200

    Rs 1100

    Gen EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL)

    Rs 1100

    Rs 1100

    Third gender

    Rs 1100

    Also Read: TISSNET Answer Key 2023 Challenge Window To Close Tomorrow, Raise Objections Soon at tiss.edu

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification