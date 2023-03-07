GPAT 2023 Registration Last Date Extended, Apply Till March 13 at gpat.nta.nic.in

GPAT 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2023 application last date. As per the official notice, the GPAT registration date has been extended till March 13, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out the online GPAT application form 2023 at the official website - gpat.nta.nic.in. Earlier the last date to register for GPAT was March 6, 2023.

Once the application window closes, NTA will activate the GPAT 2023 correction window on March 14. Only registered candidates can make changes to their GPAT registration form 2023. NTA conducts GPAT 2023 in computer-based test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MPharma programmes.

GPAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

GPAT 2023 Dates

Events Important Dates GPAT registration last date March 13, 2023 (Extended) Last date to pay fee March 13, 2023 GPAT application correction window March 14, 2023 Last date to make changes in GPAT application March 16, 2023

How To Register for GPAT 2023?

To appear for Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, candidates have to fill up the registration form. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for GPAT 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA GPAT - gpat.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Registration link for GPAT 2023.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen, register using the required information.

4th Step - Login in using application number and password.

5th Step - Fill in the form, upload all documents and pay the fees.

6th Step - Submit the form and take a printout of the same.

GPAT 2023 Registration Fee

While applying for GPAT, candidates have to pay the registration fee or else their online form will not be accepted. Candidates can check below GPAT application fee details -

Category Male Female General Rs 2200 Rs 1100 Gen EWS/SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL) Rs 1100 Rs 1100 Third gender Rs 1100

