GSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply Till June 12 at gseb.org

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2023: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has extended the last date to apply for Gujarat Board SSC supplementary exam. Now, the respective schools can apply for GSEB 10th registration till June 12, 2023 by 5 PM. Students have to contact their schools to apply for supplementary exams. Schools have to apply online for the supplementary examination from the board websites: gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org. The application process and fee payment process will have to be done by the school through online mode. Earlier, the window for GSEB 10th Supplementary exam 2023 registration was scheduled to close on June 8, 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam Dates 2023

Students can go through the table to know the extended and other important dates related to Gujarat SSC supplementary exams:

Events Dates Last date to apply for Gujarat 10th Supplementary exam June 12, 2023, by 5 PM GSEB SSC Supplementary exam To be notified

How to register for Gujarat 10th Supplementary Exams 2023?

The respective school authorities can register on behalf of students in online mode at gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org. They can follow the steps provided below to know how to register for GSEB SSC supplementary exams 2023:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Go to the official website: gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Gujarat SSC Purak Pariksha Application Form

Step 3: Login by entering the school index number and password

Step 4: Enter all the asked details, pay the specified fee and submit the form

Step 5: Download the application form of Gujarat 10th supplementary exam and save it

Who can apply for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2023?

Only those students who have failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB SSC result 2023 are eligible to appear in the supplementary exam. Whereas those who failed in more than two subjects have to re-appear for all the papers in the upcoming session.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration Starts for General Stream, Apply Here