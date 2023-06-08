GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration Starts for General Stream, Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB 12th Supplementary Exams 2023: The Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) has begun the registrations for Gujarat class 12 supplementary exams 2023 for the General stream. Candidates who failed one or two subjects are eligible to appear in intermediate compartment exams. School authorities can visit the official website: gseb.org to fill out the form.

It must be noted that the registration can be only done by concerned school authorities online at gseb.org or hscgenpurakreg.gseb.org.The deadline to submit an application for the GSEB 12th supplementary exam 2023 is June 14 at 5 PM. The government has waived the examination fee for female and disabled applicants.

GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

GSEB 12th Supplementary Exam Date 2023

GSEB 12th supplementary exams 2023 are likely to be held in June. However, there is no official notification regarding the same yet. The Gujarat GSEB 12th compartmental result 2023 is expected to be out in July this year. Students will be able to access the result by entering credentials in the login window.

Previously, the board announced the 12th general stream result 2023 on May 31 at 7 AM. Whereas, GSEB HSC science result 2023 was declared on May 2 at 9 AM.

GSEB Class 12 Result Date 2023

The authorities declared the Gujarat Board class 12 results 2023 for the general stream on May 31, 2023, at 8.00 AM. Candidates who appeared in the exam were able to access their scorecards on the official website of GSEB. According to the data released by authorities, a total of 477392 students appeared in the exam. Out of them, 349792 have passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 73.27%.

The authorities will announce the GSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2023 shortly after the conduction of the exams. Candidates will be able to check results using the same method as the annual result.

Also Read: TS Inter 2023 Supplementary Hall Ticket Released at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here