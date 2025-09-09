School Holiday on 10th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Re-open and Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Festivals

Due to heavy rains, floods, and landslides, many schools across India have been closed for student safety. In Jammu, some schools are set to reopen on September 10th. Similarly, schools in Amritsar were closed on September 8th due to severe floods in Punjab but are scheduled to reopen on September 9th, with the exception of a few specific areas.

In Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall for several districts, including Sirohi, Barmer, and Jalore. Due to these rain warnings, school holidays were declared for September 8th in three specific districts: Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur.

State-Wise School Status for September 10, 2025

The school status for September 10, 2025, varies across states due to recent weather-related disruptions and scheduled festivals. While most of the country is operating on a normal academic schedule, some regions are either just reopening or still experiencing closures.