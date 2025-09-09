Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
By Anisha Mishra
Sep 9, 2025

Due to severe weather, many Indian schools closed for student safety. Some Jammu schools reopen September 10th. Amritsar schools, closed September 8th due to floods, largely reopen September 9th. Rajasthan schools in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur districts declared a holiday on September 8th due to heavy rain forecasts.

School Holiday on 10th September 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Re-open and Closed in THESE States Due to Rain and Festivals

Due to heavy rains, floods, and landslides, many schools across India have been closed for student safety. In Jammu, some schools are set to reopen on September 10th. Similarly, schools in Amritsar were closed on September 8th due to severe floods in Punjab but are scheduled to reopen on September 9th, with the exception of a few specific areas.

In Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has forecast very heavy rainfall for several districts, including Sirohi, Barmer, and Jalore. Due to these rain warnings, school holidays were declared for September 8th in three specific districts: Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur.

State-Wise School Status for September 10, 2025

The school status for September 10, 2025, varies across states due to recent weather-related disruptions and scheduled festivals. While most of the country is operating on a normal academic schedule, some regions are either just reopening or still experiencing closures.

States with Reopening or Closures of School

  • Jammu and Kashmir: After closures due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, schools in the Jammu Division were scheduled to reopen on September 10, 2025. However, due to flood-hit infrastructure, the decision to reopen will be based on safety inspections by local authorities. 
  • Punjab: Most schools and colleges in Punjab were directed to resume classes on September 9, 2025. However, the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts have the authority to extend closures in schools that have been severely affected by flood damage. It is essential for parents and students to check for local announcements.
  • Uttarakhand: School closures due to heavy monsoon rains and landslides are common in September. While not a statewide holiday, districts like Dehradun, Chamoli, and Nainital may continue to announce closures at the district level depending on local weather conditions.
  • Rajasthan: Holidays were declared in specific districts like Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur due to a forecast of very heavy rainfall. Students should check with their schools or local authorities for the latest updates on September 10, as the weather situation can change.

General School Holiday Status in Other States 

  • Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana: Following a series of festival and rain-related holidays in early September, schools in these regions are generally open and are expected to follow their regular academic schedule.
  • Maharashtra: Schools are operating as per their normal schedule, following the Ganesh Visarjan holiday on September 6, 2025.
  • Kerala: Following the Onam festival, schools have resumed classes on their normal schedule.

Parents and students are strongly advised to refer to their school's official announcements or local news sources for the most accurate information regarding school closures. 

State-Wise School Holidays 2025 List

For a state-wise holiday list, please download the respective school holiday calendar 2025 PDF at the links provided below.

