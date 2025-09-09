HPSC Admit Card 2025: Download Assistant Professor Exam Hall Ticket PDF at hpsc.gov.in - Link Here

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2025 on its official website, hpsc.gov.in, for the posts of Assistant Professor in the Higher Education Department, Haryana for different subjects, including History and Geography. Candidates who had applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Posts can now download the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card from the Commission's website, i.e., hpsc.gov.in.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains candidates' information as well as examination centre details.

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025

The HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 has been released on official website, hpsc.gov.in, for the assistant professor exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2025.