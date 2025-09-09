HPSC Admit Card 2025: Download Assistant Professor Exam Hall Ticket PDF at hpsc.gov.in - Link Here

Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
HPSC has released the Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 at hpsc.gov.in. The exam for Geography and History is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and 14. Candidates must download their admit cards using registration credentials and carry a valid photo ID to the exam centre. Direct download link provided here.

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2025 on its official website, hpsc.gov.in, for the posts of Assistant Professor in the Higher Education Department, Haryana for different subjects, including History and Geography. Candidates who had applied successfully for the Assistant Professor Posts can now download the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card from the Commission's website, i.e., hpsc.gov.in.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. The admit card contains candidates' information as well as examination centre details.

The HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 has been released on official website, hpsc.gov.in, for the assistant professor exam which is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 and September 14, 2025. The admit card can be downloaded by providing the registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the HPSC Assistant Professor admit card 2025.

Direct Link

HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: Overview

The HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 is out at hpsc.gov.in. The geography exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 where the history exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. Check the table below for the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.

Aspect

Details

Recruitment Authority

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Recruitment Name

HPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment

Post Name

Assistant Professor (College Cadre)

Admit Card

Released

Download Mode

Online only

Official Website

https://hpsc.gov.in

Required Credentials

Registration Number & Password/DOB

Documents to Carry

Printed Admit Card + Valid Photo ID (Aadhar/PAN/Driving License)

Exam Date

September 13 and September 14, 2025

How to Download the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, hpsc.gov.in.
  • Under the latest updated section, click on Admit Card.
  • Now click on the HPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025.
  • Provide your registration number and password.
  • Admit card will be displayed, read all the information in the admit card
  • Download and print the admit card for future reference.

