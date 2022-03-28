GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2022 Begin Today, Know Gujarat 10th and 12th Board Exam Guidelines and SOPs Here

GSEB Board Exam 2022 Today: Finally, the D-day has come for nearly 10 lakh students from Gujarat Board as the GSEB SSC and HSC Exams 2022 Begin today. As per the official timetable, the Gujarat Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2022 will get underway from 28th March 2022. From today, the GSEB HSC (Class 12) exam for Science and General stream and GSEB SSC (Class 10) exams will be held in offline mode at designated exam centres based across the state. Keeping in mind the smooth and safe conduct of the exams for the students, the GSEB has prescribed exam-day guidelines and instructions to be followed by the students.

Exams on Day 1 of GSEB Board Exam 2022

As per the timetable released by Gujarat Board, the GSEB will be holding Gujarat Class 10 and Class 12 Exam 2022 simultaneously. The GSEB HSC Exam 2022 for 12th Class students will begin with the Sahkar Panchayat, Namanam Muá¸·a Tatvo and Physics papers on the first day, whereas for SSC Exam i.e., Class 10 paper for First Language subject will be held by the board. The Class 12 Board Exam will be held in two shifts – morning shift from (10 AM to 1:45 PM) and afternoon shift from (3 PM to 5:15 PM).

Gujarat Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022: Exam-Day Guidelines

With GSEB SSC and HSC Exam 2022 being held in offline mode at designated exam centres, it is important for students to be aware of the exam-day guidelines and SOPs to be followed at the exam hall to avoid any problems. The key among them are listed below:

Admit Cards / Hall Tickets: Gujarat Board has issued hall tickets or admit cards for all the students registered to appear for SSC and HSC Board Exams. Students should note that the Gujarat 10th and 12th 2022 Admit Cards are mandatory and without it they will not be allowed entry into the exam centre. Therefore, they should ensure that they are carrying GSEB 10th and 12th Exam 2022 Admit Cards with them to the exam centre.

Reporting Time: The Gujarat Board Exam 2022 admit cards will contain details about the reporting time by when students are expected to reach the exam centre. Students should ensure that they reach their exam centre by then to avoid any last-minute rush and stress.

COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour: Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, the board has recommended students to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the exam centres. This includes wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Items allowed to carry: Students are allowed to carry regular stationery items including pens, pencils and other items which are required to write the exam. In addition to this, students can also carry water bottles and hand sanitiser bottles as well to the exam hall.

Items Not Allowed in Exam Hall: Students should note that they are not allowed to carry any kind of electronic gadgets including smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, headphones etc to the exam hall.

15 Minutes for Reading Question Paper: Students will be allowed 15 minutes of extra time to read the question paper before start of the exam.

