GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Gujarat Board 10th Class Results Soon at gseb.org, Know Expected Date Here

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: With the Science stream result already declared, the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) is expected to declare the GSEB SSC Result 2022 for Class 10 students. According to the tentative reports, the Gujarat Board is in its final stages of completing the evaluation work and soon thereafter, GSEB Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared for students who have appeared for the SSC Exam from the board.

While the GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date and Time has not been confirmed by the board yet, it is for sure that the Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website gseb.org. Once declared, students will also get direct and convenient access to the GSEB SSC Results 2022 via the link provided below as well:

Check Gujarat SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

GSEB SSC Exam 2022 Dates

The Gujarat Board held the SSC Exams for Class 10 students in the month of March-April 2022. As per the timetable released then, the GSEB SSC Exam 2022 was held from 29th March until 9th April 2022. Following the completion of the Gujarat 10th Exam 2022 the board immediately started the evaluation work for checking of the answer sheets which is in its final stages now.

Gujarat 10th Result 2022 Likely by 20th May?

As the checking of answer sheets for Gujarat SSC Result 2022 is in its final stages, so far no exact date is available for the GSEB SSC Result 2022. However, generally, the board takes around 10 days time to after the checking of answer sheets is completed to prepare the results and declare them on the website.

The second trend to consider is that GSEB 10th Result 2022 is declared in around 15-days after the declaration of Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022. Looking at this, the tentative date for Gujarat SSC Result 2022 should be around 20th May 2022. However, the same is yet to be confirmed officially by the GSEB Gujarat Board. In line with this, in 2019 as well, the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 was declared on 21st May 2022.

