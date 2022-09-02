GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List (OUT): Check Gauhati University BEd Rank List and Selection Status at admissions.gauhati.ac.in

GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List (OUT): Gauhati University has officially released the BEd Rank List 2022 for B.Ed. Common Entrance Test held recently. As per the official notice published on the website, the GU BEd CET Rank List 2022 published on the website is provisional in nature and a final merit list will be released soon. The varsity has notified that Affiliated B.Ed. Colleges/Institutions can start the admission process based on the merit list ONLY after publication of the Final Merit List. Candidates who have appeared for the BEd Entrance Exam held recently can check their selection status on the GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List online by logging onto the website - admissions.gauhati.ac.in. To make this process simpler, a direct link to check and access the Gauhati University BEd Rank 2022 is also provided below:

Check GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List - Direct Link (Available Now)

Apply for Category Correction, OMR Answer Sheets by 7th Sept

Along with publishing the Gauhati University BEd Merit List 2022, the exam authority has also noitified the timeline for category correction and demand for OMR Answer Sheets for the BEd Entrance Exam. Candidates who want to get their category corrected need to submit a photocopy of the category certificate along with admit card and a printout of the admission form to the university along with a fee of Rs 1500/-; on or before 7th Sept 2022. Along similar lines, candidates who want a copy of the OMR Answer Sheets for GU BEd CET Result 2022 can also apply for the same with requisite documents by 7th Sept 2022.

How to check and access GU BEDCET 2022 Rank List online?

The Gauhati University BEd Rank 2022 for the university-level BEd Entrance Exam has been declared online and made available on the official website. To check selection status in the GU BEd CET 2022 and know the Gauhati University BEd Rank secured, candidates will need to visit the admissions portal - admissions.gauhati.ac.in. On the homepage, candidate will find link for ‘GU BEDCET 2022 Rank (Merit) List is now live . . .’ and clicking on it will take them to the relevant page where the rank list is published. From here, candidates will be able to find a PDF File link which contains names of all the candidates who have appeared for the GU BEd CET 2022 and their respective ranks. Candidates can use search function after downloading the merit list to locate their name and the rank they have secured.

