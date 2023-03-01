Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023 Released, Know How To Download GSEB Hall Ticket For Classes 10, 12

Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has released the GSEB board class 10, 12 hall ticket 2023 for the annual exams. The respective school heads can download the Gujarat Board admit card 2023 from the official websites - gsebeservice.com or gseb.org. They have to use their school index number and the registered mobile number or e-mail id of the examinees to download Gujarat board admit card 2023.

The students are required to go to their respective schools to download the Gujarat board hall ticket 2023. As per the schedule released, the GSEB SSC exams 2023 will be conducted from March 14 to 28, 2023. Whereas the Gujarat Board 12th exams 2023 will be held from March 14 to 29, 2023.

Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023 for Class 10 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023 for Class 12 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023 for Classes 10, 12?

Students have to carry their GSEB 10th, 12th admit cards along with them to the examination hall. For that, they need to collect it from their schools. The respective school heads can go through the steps to know how to download GSEB board hall tickets -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on Board Website option.

3rd Step - Under the latest notification section, click on - GSEB SSC, HSC hall ticket 2023 link.

4th Step - Log in with the required details.

5th Step - GSEB 10th, 12th admit card 2023 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the Gujarat Board 10th, 12th admit card 2023 and take a printout.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Gujarat Board Admit Card 2023?

As per the information, it is expected that the GSEB SSC, HSC hall ticket will include all the necessary details of the student and exam. Check below the information, that will be mentioned on GSEB class 10, 12 admit card 2023 -

Name of the Student

Examination Name

Class

Roll Number

Seat Numbe

Subject Name

Exam Date and time

Test venue

Important Instructions

