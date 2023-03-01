MPBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 Revised for Some Subjects, Check MP Board New Subject-Wise Schedule Here

MPBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2023: As per the recent updates, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has revised the exam dates for MP Board class 12 exams 2023 for few papers. The complete schedule of MPBSE class 12 exam dates 2023 has been made available on the official website - mpbse.nic.in. As per the notification released, the dates for MPBSE class 12 Drawing and Designing, Sociology and Psychology papers have been rescheduled.

As per the revised MP Board class 12 exam dates, the Drawing and Designing papers will be conducted on March 25. Whereas, the Sociology and Psychology papers will be held on April 3 and 5 respectively. Earlier, these MPBSE class 12 exams were scheduled to be held on March 24, 2023.

MPBSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2023

Subjects Date Day Drawing and Designing March 25, 2023 Saturday Sociology March 3, 2023 Monday Psychology papers March 5, 2023 Wednesday

MPBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2023

As per the updates, the MP board class 12 exams for the remaining subjects will be conducted as per the schedule released earlier. The Madhya Pradesh board has advised the students appearing for the MPBSE Class 12 exams to appear for the exams on the scheduled dates and follow the guidelines. As per the MP Board date sheet 2023, MPBSE class 12th theory exams 2023 will be held from March 2 to April 5.

MPBSE Class 12 Practical Exams 2023

Apart from releasing the revised dates of Drawing and Designing, Sociology and Psychology papers, MPBSE has also informed that the Class 10 and 12 practical exam dates have been extended. As per the revised schedule, the Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 practical exams 2023 which had to conclude on February 26, will now be held till March 4 for regular students.

